Is Hideo Kojima directing the Death Stranding movie?

Hideo Kojima is partnering with hit studio A24 for a live-action adaptation of Death Stranding – but is he directing the movie?

It all arguably started with Silent Hills, Konami’s planned revival of the horror game franchise that would have been directed by the legendary designer alongside Guillermo del Toro.

Its devastating cancellation opened another door, however, with Norman Reedus re-teaming with Kojima on Death Stranding, an epic action game that plunges players into a frightening post-apocalyptic Earth, tasked with delivering packages to isolated communities and reconnecting them, all while dealing with “beached things” and other malevolent forces.

The film adaptation was announced in December last year, but Kojima just revealed that it’ll be developed by A24, the acclaimed studio behind the likes of Uncut Gems, Hereditary, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Will the Death Stranding movie be directed by Hideo Kojima?

No, Hideo Kojima isn’t directing the Death Stranding movie.

Early in his career, Kojima pursued film production and hoped to direct his own feature. Without like-minded friends to support him, he pivoted to video games – and with 1987’s Metal Gear, the rest is history.

So, it would have been fair to suspect he’d realize his initial ambitions and direct the live-action adaptation himself, but he’s already confirmed that won’t be the case.

“Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing,” he tweeted.

While the game boasts a stacked cast, including Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Margaret Qualley, it’s unclear if they’ll reprise their roles or appear in any form. In a statement, A24 said the film “promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the Death Stranding, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.”

Kojima also said: “A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work.

“Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Death Stranding doesn’t have a release date, but you can find out more about the film here. You can also buy the game on Amazon here.

