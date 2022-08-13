Ghost of Tsushima movie director claims Sony is “on board” for full Japanese language cast

Ghost of Tsushima’s film director, Chad Stahelski, claimed Sony is behind making the movie fully in Japanese with an all-Japanse cast.

After the success of Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, Sony announced plans to adapt the game into a movie.

Those who’ve played Ghost of Tsushima know how well the game shows reverence for Japanese history and culture.

According to the film’s director Chad Stahelski, Sony is behind Ghost of Tsushima being a Japanese language film with an all-Japanese cast.

Ghost of Tsushima film could be in Japanese

Sucker Punch Studios Though developed by a western game studio, Ghost of Tsushima earned praise for how authentically Japanese it felt.

The information comes from an interview Stahelski did with the publication Collider.

When asked why he was interested in taking on the project, Stahelski admits his own love for the Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, whose work heavily inspired Ghost of Tsushima.

Stahelski goes on to say that he wants the project to be “all in character.”

“Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese,” the John Wick director said.

Stahelski confirmed that Sony is also “on board with backing” the production on the idea, which may be a risky move on Sony’s part for a few reasons.

Sucker Punch Productions Ghosts of Tsushima features a full Japanese voice track as well as settings that pay homage to Kurosawa.

Though foreign films and TV shows have performed well in western territories, such as 2019’s Parasite and 2021’s Squid Game, the barrier to entry remains high for those who don’t like reading subtitles.

Stahelski is aware of this fact and said, “There’s a way to direct actors. There’s a way to do it… So, if I turn the sound off, I want you to know what the scene is about, in whatever language.”

However, considering Sucker Punches’ own commitment to an authentic Japanese experience, including Japanese voice options and a full black-and-white ‘Kurosawa’ mode, it wouldn’t be a stretch for the film to follow suit.

Though fans will have to wait and see how exactly the Ghost of Tsushima film pans out, it seems Stahelski is very passionate about authentically bringing the project to life.