Street Fighter 6’s director & producer give update on movie adaptation

I got the chance to speak with Street Fighter 6’s director and producer, Takayuki Nakayama and Shuhei Matsumoto, about the upcoming Street Fighter film in an exclusive interview at Summer Game Fest.

In April 2023, news broke that Legendary Entertainment had acquired the rights for a Street Fighter movie and TV series, sending the fighting game community into a tizzy.

It was later revealed that YouTube duo ‘RackaRacka’ would be directing the film, who wowed audiences with their debut horror movie ‘Talk to Me’ that same year.

In May 2024, a logo for the Street Fighter movie was also released — and just a month later, I got the chance to ask the minds behind the game itself about their thoughts on the upcoming motion picture.

Article continues after ad

Collider / Legendary Entertainment

When prompted about the movie, the duo admittedly couldn’t share too much information with me… but they did reveal that they’d had a meeting with the team that’s working on the film just that morning.

Article continues after ad

As per a translator, there wasn’t much else they could discuss, but claimed that the movie is “making progress.”

While not much else is known about the film at the time of writing, there’s no shortage of ways for filmmakers to approach Street Fighter’s storyline, which features a slew of action-packed games and colorful characters to pull from.

In an interview from 2023, RackaRacka — made up of twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou — revealed their thoughts on their latest project, saying they were excited to finally put their fight scenes on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

“It’s got such a rich history. It’s just fun and fascinating, and the idea of getting a studio budget to do one of our fight scenes on a feature film, there’s no restrictions. That’s very exciting,” they said.

This isn’t their first foray with Street Fighter, either. Eight years ago, RackaRacka created their own ‘Real Life Street Fighter’ skit, which featured some high-flying stunts that showed the brothers duking it out as Ryu and Ken.

Article continues after ad

Given Street Fighter’s history in Hollywood with the games’ 1995 live-action adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia, fans are tentatively enthusiastic to see what RackaRacka has in store.

Article continues after ad

Given what we know now, it’s clear the project is picking up steam, and hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to hear more.