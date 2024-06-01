Giancarlo Esposito’s surprising Marvel role has just been revealed

It’s just been confirmed where and when Giancarlo Esposito will be making his Marvel debut, but not everyone is happy with the result.

Just days after Esposito gave fans reason to speculate with comments made at Phoenix Fan Fusion, it’s been revealed where he’ll pop up in the MCU — turns out, it’s in one of the most turbulent upcoming Marvel movies, Captain America: Brave New World.

At the convention, Esposito told fans: “The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards.” As such, this inspired a whole new wave of theories and predictions as to who he’ll be playing, with the main culprit being Norman Osborn in the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year series.

However, it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on May 31 that Esposito will be playing a villain in Captain America: Brave New World. The exact character has yet to be confirmed, but it’s looking like this’ll be an original character, previously unseen in the MCU, given other comments the actor has made.

At CCXP earlier in May, he said: “I think that there’s something about being original… wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh?”

According to THR, Esposito will be joining the rest of the Captain America 4 cast during a 22-day shooting period, just one of the many reshoots that have impacted the new movie. Apparently, the reshoot will include new action sequences. Principal photography began back in the spring of 2023, and the release date ended up being pushed back from July 26, 2024, to February 14, 2025 to account for reshoots following test screenings.

The fan reaction to this news has been mixed, to say the least. Many are thrilled to hear that Esposito will be joining the MCU in this way, and hope that he’ll give Captain America 4 the boost it needs.

As one fan wrote on X: “Best news to come out of this mess but damn what a messy shoot.”

“Giancarlo Esposito is that rare treasure in that he’s a brilliant actor, a committed artist, almost Shakespearean in his gravitas, and has embraced the fact that his entire vibe is ‘mega-franchise evil’,” said another.

Others, on the other hand, weren’t so pleased. Fans already know him well from his villainous turn as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, as well as his cunning CEO Stan Edgar in The Boys and the evil Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. As such, they don’t think this turn is anything new, and see it as a predictable move.

“Love Giancarlo but this is the most insipid, unimaginative casting choice you could possibly make in 2024. Fits the franchise motto I guess,” one X user said.

“Can we get this man into roles where he doesn’t play the villain? He’s funny and charming! It’s the same thing over and over!” wrote another.

