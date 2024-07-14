Giancarlo Esposito claims no fan has correctly guessed who he will play in Captain America: Brave New World.

The first trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World gave fans a sneak peek at Sam Wilson’s new suit, Harrison Ford’s villainous Thaddeus Ross, and a sunglass-wearing, gun-wielding Giancarlo Esposito.

While everyone in the cast has a name and backstory, Esposito’s role has been kept tightly under wraps. Fans have been speculating on who the actor could be playing, but apparently no one has been able to uncover it yet.

“I had an incredible time shooting it,” Esposito told ComicBookMovie, “I’m not telling you who I’m playing…people are trying to guess and no one has guessed correctly yet.”

He continued, “The character I’m playing is a badass. That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character’s inception is a fascinating art for me.”

Fans have their own theories on who Esposito could be playing, with two of the most popular guesses being Agent X and George Washington Bridge.

Agent X is a mercenary villain from the Deadpool universe who was recruited by the German mutant Black Swan to hunt down the Merc with the Mouth for a fee. He’s an expert in hand-to-hand combat and marksmanship.

George Washington Bridge is also a mercenary and a former high-ranking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. While he’s not a traditional bad guy like Agent X, he’s also not a hero, but his ties to the X-Men and X-Force keep him on the good guys’ side more often than not.

Both characters have traits that make them great potential candidates for who Esposito will be playing. Still, fans can uncover his true identity when Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14, 2025.

