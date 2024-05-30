Bryan Cranston “in talks” to join MCU, and fans have the perfect role

Bryan Cranston is reportedly on his way to the MCU, and fans are already itching to have him face Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

The discussion cropped on the MarvelStudios_Rumors subreddit after user Louis_DCVN shared news from noted scooper My Time To Shine Hello that Bryan Cranston was in talks to join the MCU.

There is, of course, a plethora of proposed roles in the comments, but the general consensus is fans want to see Bryan Cranston take on the role of Norman Osborn, Peter Parker’s surrogate father figure and his most vicious foe, the Green Goblin.

AMC Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is reportedly on his way to the MCU.

“Lol I love how people are fancasting both Giancarlo Esposito & Bryan Cranston as Norman Osborn,” one user said. “They’d both be great in the role though.”

“Him as Norman and 44 year old Aaron Paul playing 19 year old Harry just to stay true to the breaking bad universe.” another added.

Osborn is an interesting pick, considering how unusually absent he’s been. The long-time Spider-Man foe hasn’t shown up in the MCU and doesn’t appear to exist in the MCU universe.

To make Green Goblin work in the MCU, they had to go back to the Raimi-era, bringing Willem Dafoe back as the character for Spider-Man: No Way Home. An MCU adjacent take on Norman will finally debut in the upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Other big roles are tossed around for Cranston, too, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, and even Mephisto. With his range as an actor and how many fans support his projects, it’s clear the skies the limit for who the Breaking Bad star could play in an MCU role.

Cranston is one of many names continually cropping up as potential candidates for the MCU. Uniquely, though, Cranston has already pointed to the role he wants to play, having expressed interest in playing X-Men villain Mr. Sinister as far back as 2015.

If Bryan Cranston is making the jump to the MCU, as Norman Osborn or someone else, it may not be long before we find out. Fellow Breaking Bad-alum Giancarlo Esposito has already been teased for Captain America: Brave New World just weeks after revealing he’d locked down an MCU role.

The next MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine, will slash into theaters July 26. While you’re waiting, you can read all about Deadpool 3’s lewd popcorn bucket or why fans are so convinced Taylor Swift will cameo in Deadpool 3.