The Boys Season 4: Giancarlo Esposito teases return

Giancarlo Esposito may be gearing up to return in The Boys Season 4, with a “great chance” we’ll see him reprise his role.

Esposito is one of the biggest TV stars in the world. He became an iconic villain in Breaking Bad with Gus Fring, before racking up roles in The Mandalorian, Kaleidoscope, Harley Quinn, as well as returning in Better Call Saul.

He’s also a major force in The Boys, starring as Stan Edgar, the former CEO of Vought International. However, Season 3 set a possible departure in motion for the actor.

According to Esposito, the train hasn’t left the station yet, and we may be able to expect him in The Boys Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Giancarlo Esposito teases The Boys Season 4 return

In an interview with TV Line, Esposito said: “I find The Boys to be a very creepy, interesting, edgy, and sick show – in the best way possible. It’s genius. And… I won’t string it out anymore: I think there is a great chance.”

Esposito’s Stan Edgar was betrayed by Victoria Neuman in Season 3, his adoptive daughter. Although, there wasn’t much malice in it – she feared Homelander would kill her and Zoe if she stepped out of line, so instead of working with Stan, she ousted him from Vought instead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In return, she was also given a vial of Compound-V, which she injects her daughter Zoe with, presumably as a protective measure in the event her relationship with Homelander is at risk. “All these years you weren’t protecting me; I was protecting you… I have to look out for Zoe,” she told Stan at the press conference.

Article continues after ad

In an earlier interview, showrunner Eric Kripke urged fans not to rule him out for future seasons, despite him being in a bit of a sticky spot. “I think Stan is on his heels, at least for this season,” he said.

“If there are more seasons, I would never count Stan Edgar out. But he’s in a certain amount of trouble for now.”

For more about The Boys Season 4, click here.