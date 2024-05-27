George Miller confirms alternate version of Furiosa — and Fury Road fans will be excited

Furiosa is currently the talk of the box office- for better or for worse- but fans hoping for an alternate cut akin to Fury Road’s Black and Chrome release have reason to get excited.

Mad Max franchise creator George Miller sat down for a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as the past and future of the franchise.

During the chat, Miller surprised Horowitz by confirming that an alternate cut of Furiosa was already completed.

“We’ve done it already,” Miller revealed. “It’s the last thing I did on this film. I call it tinted black and chrome.”

Article continues after ad

(Conversation begins at 30:45)

The potential for a black-and-white cut of Furiosa is undoubtedly exciting news for fans of the saga. Mad Max: Fury Road received a critically acclaimed black-and-white cut called Mad Max: Fury Road—The Black and Chrome Edition.

Article continues after ad

Black & Chrome was arguably received better than the original, with many saying the film’s bombastic visuals work even better in stark black-and-white.

This makes the second black-and-white cut of a film Miller has done, though the Australian filmmaker isn’t quite sure himself why he’s so fascinated with the desaturated art style.

“I’m still trying to demystify why the black and white, for me, has something more elemental to it.” Miller tells Horowitz. “I still can’t quite put my finger on it. It’s not because they look like old black-and-white movies. If we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might be a little more dramatic if it was black and white.”

Article continues after ad

Miller doesn’t offer an update on when or if Furiosa’s alternate cut will be released, but it may not be long. Fury Road’s Black & Chrome cut was released in 2016, a year after the original theatrical run. Given the success of Fury Road’s re-release, Furiosa’s may get a quicker release.

Article continues after ad

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently in theaters, but it’s not all positive news. The film has had a shockingly soft opening weekend, charting the lowest holiday box office in three decades.

You can see Furiosa now, or go read about what Furiosa’s ending meant, as well as learn more about one of the film’s many twisted characters, Praetorian Jack. Or, read about all the new movies coming to streaming this month.