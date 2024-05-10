Is Tom Hardy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will reintroduce Fury Road’s ‘dark angel’ to the big screen — but should fans expect an appearance from Tom Hardy’s road warrior?

Nearly 30 years after Mel Gibson’s final performance as Max, Hardy took on the mad mantle in 2014’s Fury Road. However, he wasn’t the movie’s only main character: he teams up with Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, a war rig driver for Immortan Joe who was determined to get to the Green Place, her once-fertile homeland.

George Miller has returned to the wasteland with Furiosa, a prequel exploring the origin story of the titular heroine, this time played by Anya Taylor-Joy. While we’ve seen glimpses of Joe (played by Lachy Hulme after Hugh Keays-Byrne’s death), her main foe is Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), a despicable warlord who kidnapped her as a child.

Understandably, given his name is still in the new movie’s full title, you may be curious to know if Hardy has a cameo — the answer is a little complicated.

Is Tom Hardy’s Max in Furiosa?

Tom Hardy isn’t in Furiosa — but his stunt double Jacob Tomuri cameos as Max Rockatansky.

Don’t expect to see a lot of Tomuri: while we don’t have specific details right now, it’s been described as a brief appearance, with Max and his car seen from the distance.

Miller explained to Screen Rant: “It was Jacob Tomuri, who was Tom Hardy’s double. He also did some other stunts. He’s a New Zealand stuntman, and he was doing some other stunts on the film, and I thought, ‘Who better?'”

Tomuri has been Hardy’s stunt double since Fury Road, and they’ve since worked together on The Revenant, Legend, and both Venom movies.

Will Tom Hardy return for another Mad Max movie?

It’s unclear if Tom Hardy will ever return to the franchise, but George Miller has written another prequel focusing on Max before the events of Fury Road.

Speaking to EW, Miller revealed his hopes for another entry in the series. “In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film],” he said.

“As we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology… basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance.”

According to Collider, Hardy has signed on for three other movies. “It’s a question of when. I’m not sure it’s called The Wasteland or not ‘cause you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there’s definitely another Mad Max project pending,” he said.

“What’s wonderful about George [Miller] is that he’s created sagas for Max and sagas for Furiosa, so it’s what he chooses to focus in on. I’m really just waiting for the call like, “All right, let’s get the leathers on and get back out there and do some more.” It’s there. I’m just waiting for it and looking forward to it.”

Before the film hits cinemas, find out more about when Furiosa is set in the Mad Max timeline and other new movies being released this month.