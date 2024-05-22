Is Mad Max in Furiosa?

Max Rockatansky is the titular character in George Miller’s legendary Mad Max franchise, but is he in Furiosa? Here’s what you need to know.

Spanning over four decades, Miller’s Mad Max series has cemented the director as a master of the action genre and an auteur with a style entirely his own. However, the first four films in the franchise all focused on the titular character. With Furiosa breaking that mold, fans have been left wondering if Max even makes an appearance in this entry.

With a story focusing entirely on Furiosa, her journey from childhood to an adult road warrior in her own right, is there room for the original character to enter the prequel?

It goes without saying, but spoilers for Furiosa to follow. Do not continue reading if you want to enjoy Miller’s latest work unspoiled.

Does Mad Max appear in Furiosa?

Yes, Max Rockatansky, Mad Max himself, makes a brief appearance in Furiosa. While the character does come into frame, it’s an incredibly short, single-shot cameo, with no spoken dialogue.

Amid one of Furiosa’s many drawn-out chase sequences through the arid Aussie wasteland, this one during the final act of the film, the sequence cuts away from the action. From afar, perched atop a sand dune far in the distance, we see Mad Max looking out at the chaos. Max can be seen beside a powerful set of wheels donning his trademark leather jacket.

As Furiosa serves as a prequel to the events of Fury Road, it makes sense for Mad Max to be in close proximity at this point in time. Not too far from the citadel, this marks what is technically the first time Max lays eyes on Furiosa, albeit from hundreds of meters away.

The credits list Tom Hardy’s stunt double Jacob Tomuri as having stepped into the shoes of Mad Max once again for this brief portrayal in Furiosa. So for those expecting a true Tom Hardy cameo, you’re out of luck here. Though given the scene is so short, with no words spoken, and we only properly see Max from behind, it wouldn’t have much mattered.

For more from the mind of George Miller, check out our guide to Warlord Dementus, or find out when Furiosa is set.