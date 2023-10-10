Gen V showrunner finally addresses Episode 4’s abrupt ending

Gen V Episode 4 ended in an incredibly abrupt way that left audiences with a lot of questions, so the showrunner broke it all down.

Though its only aired four episodes, Amazon Prime Video’s original series Gen V has truly made an explosive mark on the platform.

Following a group of super powered college kids, the series has not shied away from showing graphic images including blood and gore.

However, it’s latest episode left fans scratching their heads, not because of the violence, but because the episode abruptly ended in a very disorienting way. And now Gen V’s showrunner has broken down what Episode 4’s ending means for the reminder of the season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episode 4’s ending may signal more sinister things to come

The entirety of Episode 4 was dedicated to Marie and her friends finding and stopping Sam, the brother of the recently deceased Luke aka Golden Boy, from going on a killing rampage after escaping The Woods, a mysterious holding facility run by Godolkin University.

After subduing Sam, everything goes abruptly blacks and fans see Marie suddenly in bed with Jordan, her gender bending friend. The entire sequence feels incredibly out of place and left fans wondering how the characters ended up there.

Article continues after ad

Showrunner Michele Fazekas spoke to TV Insider to further explain what went down in Episode 4. Part of it is, ‘What is a superhero version of having a blackout drunk night?’” Fazekas said, “ And as soon as Golden Boy dies in the pilot, it sets off this mystery, and it’s like that’s the first sort of layer of the onion that we’re peeling back.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As they get closer to the truth, whoever is trying to hide the truth is going to try and stop them and go to greater and greater lengths to stop them.”

Article continues after ad

Prime Video

Fazekas pointed out that blacking out is “not a unique experience for anybody in college,” but the gaps in Marie and her friends’ minds signals that something more sinister is going on.

“I think the audience will know this isn’t just, they got s**t-faced and don’t remember,” Fazekas explained, “Someone is trying to stop them from figuring out the truth.”

Gen V Episodes 1-4 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.