What time is Gen V Episode 5 on Prime Video?

Gen V fans have been on tenterhooks waiting for Episode 5 after last week’s bizarre ending – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll be released on Prime Video.

Gen V is quickly proving itself to be a worthy accompaniment to The Boys. It has all of its unhinged charm, from tiny people hugging not-so-massive penises and climbing through ear canals to d*cks being exploded, as well as a likeable cast and a genuinely compelling mystery at its core.

Article continues after ad

However, the last episode left viewers scratching their heads, with some people even believing their TV had glitched. As we wrote in our review, it “barrels along at a super-speed pace, and it comes armed with another landmark burst of violence – but an awkward ending leaves the whole thing feeling a bit off.”

Article continues after ad

Soon, we’ll hopefully get some answers as to what the hell is happening at Godolkin – so, here’s what time Gen V Episode 5 will be out and available to stream.

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episode 5 will drop on Prime Video at 8pm ET on Thursday, October 12.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, October 13. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

Article continues after ad

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to showrunner Michele Fazekas, Marie’s blackout at the end of Episode 4 “is not a unique experience for anybody in college. I think that happens a lot” – but there’s more to it.

Article continues after ad

“Part of it is, ‘What is a superhero version of having a blackout drunk night?’ And as soon as Golden Boy dies in the pilot, it sets off this mystery, and it’s like that’s the first sort of layer of the onion that we’re peeling back. As they get closer to the truth, whoever is trying to hide the truth is going to try and stop them and go to greater and greater lengths to stop them,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episodes 1-4 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained | Gen V Season 2

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.