From Season 3 theory explains why Tabitha leaving had to happen

Tabitha is back in From Season 3, but her sojourn into the real world might not have been for nothing, according to this fan theory.

If you cast your mind back to the From Season 2 finale, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) was pushed out of the tower by the boy in white, only to wake up in the real world.

Since the beginning of From Season 3, she’s been stuck in Camden, Maine, where she met up with Victor’s dad Henry (Robert Joy).

However, in Season 3 Episode 4, she returns to Fromville in an ambulance, and she’s got Henry with her.

MGM+ Tabitha is back in Fromville

Some have been questioning why Tabitha’s trip was seemingly for nothing, but a new theory has emerged suggesting that the boy in white saying, “This is the only way,” before pushing her may hold significance.

You see, the latest From episode also shows Victor (Scott McCord) opening up about Christopher, the ventriloquist who turned sinister after having visions similar to those Jade (David Alpay) is experiencing.

After all this happened, a young Victor was told to hide with his sister Eloise by his mom Miranda. But Eloise didn’t listen and ventured out.

The following morning, Victor emerged from the hiding spot to find everyone in the town dead, and the boy in white became his only friend.

As theorized by one Redditor, “Tabitha leaving ‘is the only way’ to stop another Christopher cycle.”

“The Boy in White said ‘this is the only way’ before pushing Tabitha out of the lighthouse, and some people have wondered why all that mattered since she ended up right back in Fromville,” they continued.

“I think her leaving and coming back is a huge sign of hope for the town when everyone is on the verge of crashing out, but I believe there is more to this journey.

MGM+ Christopher went down a dark path after having visions

“I think Jade may interpret this as ‘if we leave we will come right back here’ and start to believe the only way out is to solve/defeat the place.

“I believe Christopher gave the people of the town away in a deal gone wrong with whatever entity was in Jasper hoping to escape.

“Tabitha’s whole journey pretty much shows that the entity/entities have power outside of Fromville and can specifically bring you right back in.

“This may solidify Jade’s journey to not make a deal with any entity, stopping the Christopher murder cycle getting the town one step closer.”

The Redditor finished by saying, “The goal is no longer to escape, but to stop the place as a whole. Escaping means nothing if you can come back.”

Another agreed, and pointed out that Jade opening up about his hallucinations to Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) and Kenny (Ricky He) in From Season 3 Episode 4 was a “very good first step.”

“Our cast are the cycle-breakers, and I very badly want to see Jade start to go the opposite way of whatever Christopher did. Your theories seem really plausible,” they added.

“Also absolutely hit the nail on the head with the point no longer being just to escape. It’ll simply yank you back in.”

Others aren’t so sure, especially with the Matthews having a history of withholding important information for inexplicable reasons (Jim, we’re looking at you).

“Knowing how bad the Matthews are about telling anyone anything about the insanely significant stuff happening to them on a constant basis, I predict Tabatha doesn’t even bother telling anyone how she got out,” said one.

Another wrote, “If they don’t start sharing information between themselves I’mma start screaming at the screen.”

And one put forward an altogether different theory, stating, “I agree mostly. Henry is going to be the reason Victor breaks through his trauma.

“But I think we are going to find that there is no destroying the place. At best Boyd (Harold Perrineau) becomes ‘keeper’ and they all learn how to make the best of it.”

From Season 3 Episode 5 drops on Sunday, October 20.

