From Season 3 Episode 3 recap: ‘Mouse Trap’

The food situation might be a bit better (except for Fatima) but things aren’t looking good for the Fromville residents in From Season 3 Episode 3, ‘Mouse Trap’.

Season 3 Episode 2 dealt with the tragic aftermath of Tian-Chen’s death. Although Kenny found food in the woods with Jim, this meant he wasn’t able to say goodbye to his mom.

Out in the real world, Victor’s dad Henry came to believe Tabitha’s story after discovering her connection to his late wife Miranda. Oh, and Jim got another sinister phone call, this time from someone claiming to be his dead son, Thomas.

Article continues after ad

There are still so many unanswered questions in From Season 3, with the new episode adding to the mystery. Before we get into it, warning: spoilers ahead!

An ominous warning

MGM+

From Season 3 Episode 3 picks up where we left off, with Jim (Eion Bailey) on the phone to “Thomas” – although it immediately becomes clear that it’s not really his son. It’s an unknown entity that seems intent on taunting him.

Article continues after ad

“Why did you let mommy go? Why did you want her to die? Is it because you didn’t love her anymore?” it asks Jim. He tells it to stop, saying, “What do you want?”

Article continues after ad

Just like the guy on the radio in Season 1, it shares an ominous warning, saying he shouldn’t let Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster) “play outside so close to dark.”

Jim runs out to find them both feeding the animals and orders them to come in. Boyd (Harold Perrineau) checks in while ringing the bell, and Jim says, “Things are getting worse around here, aren’t they?” He’s not wrong.

Back in the real world, Victor’s (Scott McCord) father Henry (Robert Joy) wakes up to discover Tabitha’s (Catalina Sandino Moreno) been in the basement all night searching for answers. As she explains to him exactly what happened the night she left Fromville, she hears bottles clinking outside.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not realizing the significance of this, Henry says, “The bottles?… They’re hanging from the tree in the backyard. Miranda used to call it the bottle tree.”

Boyd’s monster plan

MGM+

In Fromville, Victor’s still preoccupied with his tree maps. One outside of Colony House seems to stand out to him, and he starts digging.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s trying to convince Ellis (Corteon Moore) that they should catch one of the smiley monsters, theorizing that they might be able to use a talisman to keep it inside of a trap.

Article continues after ad

“Those things, we don’t know anything about them,” says Ellis, but Boyd replies, “Yes, well maybe it’s time we learned. We can’t just sit around playing it safe anymore.”

They get into an argument, at which point Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) walks in and notices tension in the air. Ellis makes Boyd reveal his plan, and it’s safe to say she’s as against it as he is, believing it’ll be a death wish.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boyd already killed a monster in From Season 2, but he hasn’t caught one yet. “We catch one, we make it talk,” he says.

But Donna points out, “We have hit those things point blank with shotguns and all it makes them do is smile. They are not human.”

When she sees how upset Boyd is, she acknowledges that she wants revenge for Tian-Chen’s (Elizabeth Moy) death too, but this is not the way to go about it.

Article continues after ad

Fatima’s hunger strikes again

MGM+

The scene cuts to Colony House, where we find out more about Fatima’s (Pegah Ghafoori) condition. If you remember, in From Season 3 Episode 2, Fatima finally got meds for her morning sickness.

But then something strange happened: she started feeding on rotten vegetables like she’d never eaten before. This led to the theory that Fatima and Ellis’ baby is a monster, although this is all just speculation at this stage.

Article continues after ad

In the present, she heads downstairs, where the dead cow has been divvied up and one of the residents is cooking steak. Fatima nearly throws up at the smell and heads outside, where she finds a mound of the spoiled veg.

Article continues after ad

Once again, she starts chowing down, only this time Tillie (Deborah Grover) spots her. Tabitha drops the food and makes a run for it.

Elsewhere, Jade (David Alpay), Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot), Kenny (Ricky He), and a couple of other residents go back into the woods to gather up more fresh food for the town.

They go to the same spot where Jim and Kenny found the crop, and we see those creepy effigies outside the log cabin. Kenny tells the group to focus on the task at hand.

Article continues after ad

The original bottle tree

MGM+

Things aren’t looking great for the Matthews family. Ethan starts enquiring about what will happen to Tabitha’s body, causing Jim to lose his temper. After Ethan and Julie storm off, the home phone starts ringing, but rather than answering it Jim hangs up.

Article continues after ad

Tabitha, however, is getting closer to answers. She asks Henry about the bottle tree, which he explains was one of Miranda’s art installations. The one in the yard doesn’t have an opening but that’s because it’s not the original – it’s a replica.

Article continues after ad

The original bottle tree is a few towns over, and it’s where Henry and Miranda dropped acid right before she started having visions of the children locked in the tower. Tabitha demands Henry take her to the real tree right now.

Elsewhere, Boyd’s in the church making a monster trap alone… well, kinda. The ghost version of Father Rudra (Shaun Majumder) is there casting doubt over his plan.

As he continues to goad him, Boyd reveals that it’s not a trap at all – it’s a memory board to honor the names of the people who have died in Fromville, including Tian-Chen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At Sara’s house, Victor shows up, asking for a bedspread. “We need to build a fort and I’m going to tell a story,” he tells her.

A horrible surprise in the woods

MGM+

We then see Fatima as she’s paid a visit by Tillie, who’s not suspicious and believes she’s just experiencing extreme pregnancy cravings.

Fatima breaks down and opens up to her, explaining how she’s got no one to talk to as Ellis is happy for the first time in ages.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t tell him how scared I am,” she says. “What if there’s something wrong with the baby?” But Tillie reassures her, “Every first time mother has these feelings.”

Out in the woods, Jade gets into a fight with the other volunteers and storms off. He takes a leak out in the snow, only to discover a series of blood-covered stones. When he looks to the tree, he sees a dead man who’s been stabbed through the eye.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As he gets closer, the man wakes up and grabs his neck, causing Jade to scream. One of the residents comes over to find Jade fighting with nothing.

Jade snaps out of it and realizes he’s having hallucinations again. He freaks out and decides to leave, although the others try to talk him out of it, explaining that he might not even make it back to the talisman hut before sundown.

Jade would rather risk it than stay in the cabin out there, and he storms off into the woods. Kristi runs after him, only to get caught in a bear trap. This stops Jade in his tracks, with him and the others attempting to get her free.

Article continues after ad

Cicadas on the bus

MGM+

At Colony House, Tillie convinces Fatima to read her Tarot cards. Fatima asks whether her baby is okay, but before Tillie has a chance to turn the first card over, a bird flies through the window, flapping loose around the house before smashing into the wall and dying.

Article continues after ad

That can’t be a good omen. Speaking of which, Jade decides they need something with leverage for the bear trap.

He heads over to the creepy effigies to steal a couple of metal bars. If we know anything about From so far, it’s that this is probably a bad idea.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, it works to free Kristi. But as the trio prepare to break Kristi’s foot back into place, Jade has another terrifying vision: the dead man slowly walks towards him before drinking blood from a skull.

Kristi snaps him out of it, and they help bring her to the log cabin before it gets dark outside.

Back in town, Randall’s chilling on the bus when all of a sudden a swarm of cicadas enter. Boyd comes in and he snaps out of it – it’s hard to tell if Randall’s having visions too or if he’s suffering from PTSD following the events of From Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boyd asks Randall if he’d be up for switching accommodation for the night so he can see the monsters emerge from the woods. “I think it’s time we changed things up a little around here,” he says.

The bracelet is back

MGM+

In the final scene of From Season 3 Episode 3, something strange happens and it’s related to the bracelet.

Remember in Season 1, when Tabitha finds the bracelet she’d made Jim years ago? That in itself was an eerie discovery, given Jim had lost it the night Julie was born.

Article continues after ad

Well, now it’s in Henry’s glove compartment. When she asks him where he got it, he claims Miranda made it for him. This sends Tabitha over the edge; she believes she’s still stuck in Fromville, but Henry doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

She tells him to pull over and tries to leave but Henry stops her. As they struggle, the car accidentally rolls forward and they’re crashed into by another vehicle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tabitha wakes up in the back of an ambulance alongside Henry and gets her bearings. In true From fashion, the episode ends with an almighty twist.

As they head to the hospital, they’re stopped by… a tree in the road. That’s right, it’s the Fallen Tree, meaning she’s back in Fromville, and this time she’s brought the paramedics and Henry with her.

The story will continue in From Season 3 Episode 4, which drops on MGM+ on Sunday, October 13. You can read our breakdown of Season 3 Episode 1 here. Be sure to also check out the best binge-worthy TV shows to watch right now, as well as the new series coming to streaming this month.