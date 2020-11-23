 Finn Wittrock reveals major change for American Horror Story Season 10 - Dexerto
Finn Wittrock reveals major change for American Horror Story Season 10

Published: 23/Nov/2020 13:00

by Daniel Megarry
Finn Wittrock American Horror Story
FX

American Horror Story

Finn Wittrock has teased that the next season of American Horror Story will be different in a way “no other season has been” before.

With the ongoing global situation putting Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series on hold until 2021, fans have been searching high and low for any details they can get about the show’s upcoming return.

While details may be thin on the ground right now, as information about the show tends to be kept under wraps until it premieres, star Finn Wittrock has offered up a juicy teaser about the way Season 10 will be different from previous seasons.

Finn Wittrock in Freak Show
FX
Finn Wittrock will return in American Horror Story Season 10

What’s different in AHS Season 10?

In a new interview with fan page Finn Wittrock Source, the actor — who played killer Dandy Mott in Freak Show and vampire Tristan Duffy in Hotel — said Season 10 will have a unique structure that we’ve not seen before.

“I’m sworn to secrecy, or else I forfeit my firstborn child,” he joked. “However, I think I am allowed to tell you this: This season is structured in a way no other season has been. And yes it has something to do with sharp teeth.”

Arguably the most unusual structure so far in the world of American Horror Story is Roanoke, which was split into three sections: The first half was filmed in mockumentary style, the second half became a reality show, and a final episode parodied true crime and paranormal investigation shows.

As for Season 10, we’ll have to wait and see what the new structure turns out to be. It could be time jumps, or it could be that each episode is told from a different character’s point of view. Or maybe it’s something fans haven’t even thought of yet.

What do the “sharp teeth” mean?

Wittrock also made reference to “sharp teeth” in his interview, and fans who keep up to date with the show’s social media presence will know that this has been a recurring theme in the build-up to Season 10.

Creator Ryan Murphy shared an image of a set of razor-sharp teeth on Instagram in August, confirming that it was a “clue” to the Season 10 theme. An official poster released in November also featured an open mouth with sharp teeth.

 

But what does it all mean? Well, it’s been rumored that the upcoming season could feature mermaids or sirens, and that would definitely fit with the mouth teaser, as the creatures are known for luring sailors to a grisly death with their voice.

Another theory is that the season will focus on extreme body modification or surgery, as Murphy ‘liked’ a comment on his Instagram post which speculated that the poster hints at “something to do with body mods”. Sounds like the perfect set-up for a horror-filled season to us.

We’re sure there’s going to be plenty more teasers in the coming months. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including cast members and potential themes.

6 things you probably missed in The Walking Dead’s new Season 10 trailer

Published: 23/Nov/2020 10:26

by Daniel Megarry
The Walking Dead season 10 returns
AMC

The Walking Dead has shared a first-look teaser at the upcoming return of Season 10, and it introduces some highly-anticipated characters.

Fans of the wildly-popular zombie show have lots to celebrate at the moment. As well as two exciting spin-offs — Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond — currently airing, there are six new episodes to look forward to when Season 10 returns in 2021.

During the mid-season finale of Fear The Walking Dead, AMC shared a first-look teaser trailer for the final six episodes of Season 10, and it introduces viewers to some key characters like Negan’s deceased wife Lucille (she’s the one in the green wig).

It’s impressive that fans have been given a teaser this early, as the new episodes are still in production.

Below, we’ve listed four small easter eggs you might have missed in the trailer, including a glimpse of a grown-up(ish) Hershel Jr. and Robert Patrick’s debut in The Walking Dead universe.

Hershel Jr. wears a cap just like his dad Glenn

The trailer gives us our first look at Maggie and Glenn’s son Hershel Jr. as a child, following the time jump. The last time we saw him, he was a baby.

Fans have pointed out that he looks just like his dad Glenn – and even wears a baseball cap just like him.

The Walking Dead Hershel Jr
AMC
Hershel Jr. has grown up in Season 10’s bonus episodes

Maggie does not look happy in the trailer

As well as giving us our first look at Hershel Jr. as a child, the Season 10 teaser has a very quick clip of Maggie looking angry at… something.

Fans on The Walking Dead’s Reddit page have speculated that this could be the scene — or leading up to the scene — where Maggie sees Negan, the man who infamously killed her husband Glenn with a baseball bat.

A scene between Hershel Jr. and Negan, the man who killed his father, would also be essential viewing.

Who is the woman in the green wig?

The Walking Dead Lucille
AMC
Lucille is played by Hilarie Burton

Wondering who the woman in the green wig is? You’re probably not alone. If you’re an avid watcher but haven’t read the comics, you might not be aware that this is Lucille, Negan’s deceased wife.

The final episode of Season 10 is called Here’s Negan, named after the standalone comic that gave Negan a backstory, including details of how he was unfaithful to his wife who has cancer (hence the green wig).

You can find more about Negan’s backstory here.

Lucille is played by Negan actor’s real-life wife

When casting for the role of Lucille, AMC went with someone very close to home — Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” she tweeted back when the news broke. “I love working with [Morgan]. I love watching him become Negan and take on that swagger. And I love our The Walking Dead family.”

Robert Patrick makes his debut in the trailer

The Walking Dead Robert Patrick
AMC
We don’t know who Robert Patrick is playing yet

It was recently announced that Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s Robert Patrick would appear in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, but it was unknown who he would play.

The new trailer gives us a very brief glimpse of him in character, and while it still doesn’t give us much of a clue who he’ll be playing, it’s got fans excited for what’s in store.

Who appears at the end of the trailer?

Could this be Mercer?

A mysterious new character appears at the very end of the trailer, and fans are speculating who it could be.

At the end of Season 10, viewers were introduced to the Commonwealth. This character looks like another one of their soldiers, but could actually be Mercer, an important character in The Walking Dead comic books.

It’s expected that the Commonwealth will play a bigger role in Season 11, but we could see more of them in the six bonus episodes that round off Season 10 if this teaser is any indication of what’s to come.

With The Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise.

Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.