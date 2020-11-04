 American Horror Story Season 10 cast, theme, release date, trailer - Dexerto
American Horror Story Season 10 cast, theme, release date, trailer

Published: 4/Nov/2020 15:13

by Daniel Megarry
Evan Peters Billie Lourd Angelica Ross in American Horror Story
FX

American Horror Story

With Season 10 of American Horror Story on the horizon, we’re looking at everything we know so far, including release date, returning cast members, and that ever-elusive theme.

2020 is the first year in a decade that Ryan Murphy’s popular FX anthology series American Horror Story hasn’t returned for a brand new season of scares and iconic moments, and it’s been sorely missed by fans. Halloween just isn’t the same without it.

So naturally, fans are desperate for any new tidbits of information. There’s been rumors about an aliens season, confirmation of exciting new (and returning) cast members, and some mysterious teasers set on the beach. Our job is to try and make some sense of it all for you.

Mallory in American Horror Story Cult
FX
Billie Lourd has been confirmed to appear in American Horror Story Season 10

Below you’ll find everything we know so far about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including release date predictions, theme speculation, and the cast members we know are definitely returning for more.

American Horror Story Season 10 release date: When is it airing?

Like many other TV shows, Season 10 of American Horror Story was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis. The good news is that things are back on track, and though we definitely won’t see a 2020 release date, we should get our next fix in 2021.

Every season of American Horror Story has premiered in the Autumn, with the four most recent (Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984) all beginning in September, so it’s likely Season 10 will premiere in September 2021.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that fans will be rewarded for their patience with an earlier release, but then again it has always made sense for the show to air through Halloween season, so that seems unlikely.

American Horror Story Season 10 cast: Who is returning?

Fans have always been able to count on two constants within American Horror Story: Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. That changed with last year’s season, 1984, when both actors opted out of starring roles for the first time in eight years.

Fortunately, this year’s Season 10 will see both actors make their comebacks. The announcement of Peters’ return, in particular, was a surprising one, as the star had previously told GQ that his experience on the show had put a strain on his mental health, and led to him taking a break.

Evan Peters in American Horror Story
FX
Evan Peters will make his American Horror Story return in Season 10

Joining them will be newcomer Macaulay Culkin (of Home Alone fame), as well as a number of fan favorites including Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re in for another American Horror Story season without the iconic Jessica Lange’s presence. She was the lifeblood of the first four seasons of the show and made a brief return for Season 8, Apocalypse, but her time with the show seems to be over.

Jessica Lange in American Horror Story
FX
It doesn’t seem likely that Jessica Lange will return to American Horror Story again

When asked if she’d return for another season by The Wrap, Lange replied, “I don’t think so”, explaining that the only reason she returned for Apocalypse was that she was playing Murder House’s Constance Langdon, a character who was “very important” to her.

American Horror Story Season 10 theme: Are we finally getting aliens?

Every teaser shared by creator Murphy so far has pointed towards the water, with suggestions of a beach or seaside setting. If this really is a hint at the theme of Season 10, fans have speculated there could be mermaids, a deserted island, or even a cruise ship horror in store for us.

However, actor Sarah Paulson recently appeared to hint that a long-standing theory about an alien-themed season could actually be happening. Aliens first (briefly) appeared in Season 2, Asylum, but their existence in the American Horror Story universe remains shrouded in mystery. Fans have wanted answers ever since.

Aliens in American Horror Story
FX
Fans are hoping aliens will make a comeback in American Horror Story Season 10

After reading the aliens theory out loud in a video for Harper’s Bazaar, Paulson said: “I plead the fifth. Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it. I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.”

She then went on to joke that she’s “going to get into so much trouble” for making those comments, leading some to believe aliens really are going to be part of the upcoming season.

Whatever the theme is, it appears to be reliant on the ongoing global health crisis. Speaking to The Wrap, Murphy said his original idea for Season 10 was “weather-dependent” and had to be filmed during the warmer months, so he may have had to change the theme entirely.

American Horror Story Season 10 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

Filming is currently underway, so we wouldn’t expect to see any footage for a while. There has been an ominous cast reveal teaser, though, which as we said before seems to point towards a water theme.

Interestingly, the cast reveal is accompanied by country singer Orville Peck’s song Dead of Night. Could this be a hint in itself? Zombies, perhaps? We wouldn’t put it past Ryan Murphy and co.

Teasers for last year’s season, 1984, began appearing two months before release, while a full-length trailer dropped a month before the season premiere. We’d expect a similar time frame for Season 10.

When is Black Widow coming out? Release date, leaks, cast, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:15

by Emma Soteriou
Black Widow
Marvel Studios

Black Widow Marvel

New images from behind the scenes of Black Widow have been leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Having been a part of The Avengers, fans have eagerly awaited a solo film for Black Widow since 2012. Flash forward eight years and the wait is still ongoing, with the movie facing multiple delays because of the current crisis.

Still, there’s plenty to get excited about, with new content being shared and details being announced in the lead up to the movie’s release.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

When will Black Widow be released?

Though originally intended for a May 2020 release, the ongoing health crisis has seen the movie pushed back twice. It is now expected to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021, unless further delays hold it up again.

In an interview with Marie Curie, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the movie’s delay. “We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe…” she said.

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

What has been leaked?

As the movie has already seen two delays, a lot of information has already been made available to fans.

It’s merchandise for the upcoming movie that has revealed the most, including extra behind-the-scenes images, as shown in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book.

The book is only available in the US and Canada at the moment, so fans have been sharing a look at some of these images on Twitter.

Who will be starring in Black Widow?

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson as Yelena and Natasha in Black Widow

Johansson will once again be reprising her role as Natasha Maximoff, for what is likely to be the last time. She will be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.

The Handmade’s Tale star,  O-T Fagbenle, will also be in the movie, playing Rick Mason. He will play a former love interest of Romanoff’s, with them both having worked at Shield together.

A cameo from Robert Downey Jr is also expected, but this will probably be taken from extra footage filmed during Captain America: Civil War.

What will happen?

If there’s one question that every Marvel fan has been asking, it’s: “What happened in Budapest?”

Well, it looks like the answer to this is soon to be revealed. Black Widow will be set after the events of Civil War and is expected to explain what exactly happened in Budapest, among other things.

As shown in the teasers released, there are not only shots of Budapest but also flashbacks to Romanoff’s past. This insight into the character will also introduce her ‘family’.

The group is set to reunite to take on the unknown Taskmaster, as Romanoff decides to face up to her darker past.

In an interview with Empire, the director, Cate Shortland, said Johansson will ‘hand the baton’ to Florence Pugh, as her character, Yelena, takes over the Black Widow mantle in the MCU.

With what is hopefully a final date in sight, anticipation is once again rising among fans as they look forward to Black Widow’s final outing in May 2021.