American Horror Story Season 10 cast, theme, release date, trailer - Dexerto

With Season 10 of American Horror Story on the horizon, we’re looking at everything we know so far, including release date, returning cast members, and that ever-elusive theme.

2020 is the first year in a decade that Ryan Murphy’s popular FX anthology series American Horror Story hasn’t returned for a brand new season of scares and iconic moments, and it’s been sorely missed by fans. Halloween just isn’t the same without it.

So naturally, fans are desperate for any new tidbits of information. There’s been rumors about an aliens season, confirmation of exciting new (and returning) cast members, and some mysterious teasers set on the beach. Our job is to try and make some sense of it all for you.

Below you’ll find everything we know so far about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including release date predictions, theme speculation, and the cast members we know are definitely returning for more.

American Horror Story Season 10 release date: When is it airing?

Like many other TV shows, Season 10 of American Horror Story was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis. The good news is that things are back on track, and though we definitely won’t see a 2020 release date, we should get our next fix in 2021.

Every season of American Horror Story has premiered in the Autumn, with the four most recent (Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984) all beginning in September, so it’s likely Season 10 will premiere in September 2021.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that fans will be rewarded for their patience with an earlier release, but then again it has always made sense for the show to air through Halloween season, so that seems unlikely.

American Horror Story Season 10 cast: Who is returning?

Fans have always been able to count on two constants within American Horror Story: Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. That changed with last year’s season, 1984, when both actors opted out of starring roles for the first time in eight years.

Fortunately, this year’s Season 10 will see both actors make their comebacks. The announcement of Peters’ return, in particular, was a surprising one, as the star had previously told GQ that his experience on the show had put a strain on his mental health, and led to him taking a break.

Joining them will be newcomer Macaulay Culkin (of Home Alone fame), as well as a number of fan favorites including Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re in for another American Horror Story season without the iconic Jessica Lange’s presence. She was the lifeblood of the first four seasons of the show and made a brief return for Season 8, Apocalypse, but her time with the show seems to be over.

When asked if she’d return for another season by The Wrap, Lange replied, “I don’t think so”, explaining that the only reason she returned for Apocalypse was that she was playing Murder House’s Constance Langdon, a character who was “very important” to her.

American Horror Story Season 10 theme: Are we finally getting aliens?

Every teaser shared by creator Murphy so far has pointed towards the water, with suggestions of a beach or seaside setting. If this really is a hint at the theme of Season 10, fans have speculated there could be mermaids, a deserted island, or even a cruise ship horror in store for us.

However, actor Sarah Paulson recently appeared to hint that a long-standing theory about an alien-themed season could actually be happening. Aliens first (briefly) appeared in Season 2, Asylum, but their existence in the American Horror Story universe remains shrouded in mystery. Fans have wanted answers ever since.

After reading the aliens theory out loud in a video for Harper’s Bazaar, Paulson said: “I plead the fifth. Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it. I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.”

She then went on to joke that she’s “going to get into so much trouble” for making those comments, leading some to believe aliens really are going to be part of the upcoming season.

Whatever the theme is, it appears to be reliant on the ongoing global health crisis. Speaking to The Wrap, Murphy said his original idea for Season 10 was “weather-dependent” and had to be filmed during the warmer months, so he may have had to change the theme entirely.

American Horror Story Season 10 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

Filming is currently underway, so we wouldn’t expect to see any footage for a while. There has been an ominous cast reveal teaser, though, which as we said before seems to point towards a water theme.

Interestingly, the cast reveal is accompanied by country singer Orville Peck’s song Dead of Night. Could this be a hint in itself? Zombies, perhaps? We wouldn’t put it past Ryan Murphy and co.

Teasers for last year’s season, 1984, began appearing two months before release, while a full-length trailer dropped a month before the season premiere. We’d expect a similar time frame for Season 10.