Ryan Murphy teases new Monsters episodes if Menendez brothers are released from prison

Just when you thought all the uproar surrounding Ryan Murphy’s controversial Monsters: The Menendez Brothers show was over, he’s dangled the possibility of more in the air.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story topped the charts on the streaming service, but audiences quickly turned against the true crime show after its incestuous implications. Creator Ryan Murphy then defended his “obligation” to include these details, even after Erik Menendez released a statement from prison admonishing the show.

Now, new episodes might be in the pipeline if the brothers get a reduced sentence or are freed from prison.

“It’s been discussed, I’ll tell you that much,” Murphy said [via Variety]. “Everyone has been interested in that. I think everyone wants to see how this story ends because this story is not over.”

Murphy had previously told the publication that more episodes could be a possibility. This is only if original stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch returned to the roles, he stipulated.

Since Monsters was released, the brothers’ allegations of sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents has come into the spotlight once again.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Erik and Lyle’s family members and their attorney, Mark Geragos, held a press conference outside of the LA Courthouse to call for their release.

This comes after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office was reexamining the case, and could result in the brothers being re-sentenced or a new trial altogether. His decision is due to be announced at the end of November.

Earlier this month, Murphy received further criticism for telling The Hollywood Reporter, “The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers. They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years.”

