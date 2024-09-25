Travis Kelce’s Grotesquerie role was “specifically tailored” for him by Ryan Murphy

Director Ryan Murphy revealed he personally designed Travis Kelce’s first acting role in the upcoming series Grotesquerie.

Horror director Ryan Murphy is having a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to rolling his latest projects, as the second season of his Netflix show Monsters has been met with a ton of backlash from the Menendez family.

However, in the midst of clapping back against the criticism, Murphy took some time to hype up his upcoming horror series Grotesquerie and the acting chops of newcomer Travis Kelce.

During a press conference attended by Dexerto, the showrunner revealed that he went out of his way to fit Kelce into his new show, stating, “I had a general meeting with Travis. He liked my work and said he was interested in getting into acting. I was just starting to get into the pre-production of Grotesquerie and I said, ‘Well, I have this one part and if you’re interested, I will specifically write it and tailor it for you,’ and he said, ‘I would love that.’ So we were off to the races.”

He continued, “I just instantly loved him and took him by the hand and let him know that he would could not fail, and he really was amazing. He worked with an acting coach for several months. He showed up off-book and knew everybody’s lines. He was so professional, he was so committed.”

Murphy added that the football star “kept saying, ‘I’m really coachable. Coach me, coach me.’ So I did and he ended up being a delight. I would love to continue working with him on this and other things. I cannot say enough about him as a leader.”

Not much is known about the role Kelce will play in Grotesquerie, even though the series will debut its first two episodes on September 25.

This is definitely a purposeful choice by Murphy, as he told Dexerto, “I feel so often in the landscape of television now and entertainment, you are told everything about what you’re watching for three, four months, so by the time you’re watching it, you know everything.

“So I really kept this under lock and key. We didn’t share the scripts. There are twists galore every week. And that was important to me to let people experience the story as it unfolds. I’ve not done that a lot in my career, but this is something I wanted to do.”

The bare plot synopsis of Grotesquerie reads: “Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) must work with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a local nun, to figure out the source of a series of heinous crimes that is affecting both their community and their personal lives.”

Grotesquerie premieres on September 25 through FX. In the meantime, check out all of the new movies premiering in September and the new TV shows streaming this month.