American Horror Story fans think they've discovered the Season 10 theme - Dexerto

American Horror Story fans think they’ve discovered the Season 10 theme

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:54

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Story season 10 theme urban legends
FX

American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 10 may be delving into the world of urban legends and cryptids, if this plausible fan theory is to be believed.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world. Each season focuses on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows, and even the literal end of the world.

Every year, fans make it their mission to figure out what horrific theme the next season will take on. This year is no different, with a number of rumors currently floating around. Popular suggestions include mermaids/sirens, a ghost ship, or a long-overdue aliens storyline.

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story 1984
FX
Could Season 10 of American Horror Story focus on urban legends?

Those all sound like great themes to explore, but eagle-eyed fans over on Reddit may have unearthed some clues that suggest the possible theme of Season 10. These clues show that the theme could possibly be urban legends (or cryptids) such as the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, and the Chupacabra.

While promoting the most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy teased that the eighth episode would include a “big clue” about the theme of Season 10, something that’s become a staple of the show.

There was a “big clue” about Season 10 in AHS: 1984

While there were a few things that could’ve been the ‘clue’ in question, fans have latched onto one line in particular.

Spoken by a fictional reporter for the National Enquirer who appeared in the episode, fans think that one sentence in particular is their clue to Season 10: “Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster, all that Leonard Nimoy In Search Of sh*t.”

What do you guys think? from AmericanHorrorStory

Later in that same episode, serial killer Mr Jingles was dragged into the lake at Camp Redwood by a mysterious swamp monster, who was never explained or heard from again. Could this be another hint at an urban legends theme, ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’-style?

Urban legends certainly sound like a plausible area of interest for the show to tackle. American Horror Story thrives on exploring the unknown and macabre while keeping one foot in the real world, and fans had been hoping for a cryptids season long before these clues appeared.

This theory also seems to be backed up by a recent photo shared on Instagram by Ryan Murphy, which he confirmed was a clue for Season 10. The image depicted a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth, which suggests there’ll be some kind of creature involved. Sounds like a fit to us.

When is American Horror Story Season 10 out?

Mallory in American Horror Story Cult
FX
American Horror Story Season 10 has been delayed until 2021

As a result of the ongoing global health crisis, 2020 is the first year in a decade that hasn’t been blessed with a new season of American Horror Story, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan has confirmed that production on Season 10 is scheduled to start in October, so it should air next year. And there’s even more good news – last year’s acclaimed season, American Horror Story: 1984, will be coming to Netflix very soon.

Happy endings aren’t common in Amazon’s hit superhero satire The Boys, but Dominique McElligott is hoping Queen Maeve and Elena get one.

Maeve spent most of Season 1 keeping her relationship with Elena – as well as her bisexuality – a secret from the rest of The Seven. She knew that team leader Homelander’s jealousy could ultimately spell doom for her love interest if he found out, and fought to keep things quiet.

Unfortunately, her secret relationship was eventually revealed during Season 2.

As a result, Homelander outed Maeve on live television, with Vought International using her sexuality as a marketing strategy alongside the hashtag #BraveMaeve.

Maeve and Homelander in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Homelander put a strain on Queen Maeve’s relationship with Elena in The Boys Season 2

Knowing that her partner’s life was at risk, Maeve concocted a plan to use incriminating footage to blackmail Homelander into leaving them both alone for good.

The footage in question came from the failed airplane rescue mission in Season 1 Episode 4. During the scene, Homelander forced Maeve to leave civilians behind to die on a crashing airplane. It was one of the show’s most harrowing moments, and would no doubt leave Homelander’s popularity plummeting.

Unfortunately, Elena found the footage before Maeve could use it for its intended purpose, leaving her questioning how many other deaths Maeve had played a part in. They broke up, and that was the last viewers saw of Elena.

Maeve and Elena in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Elena and Maeve broke up in season 2 of The Boys, but there may be hope for the future

Will Queen Maeve and Elena reunite in The Boys Season 3?

Among all the corruption and self-serving behavior displayed on The Boys, Maeve’s relationship with Elena seemed to come from a genuine place of love and honesty. Therefore, it’s not surprising that fans have been eager to see them reunite – a sentiment that’s shared by actor Dominique McElligott.

“I think the relationship between [Maeve] and Elena is complicated,” she explained in an interview with The Wrap. “I think Maeve has a deep love for Elena and no matter what, she’s going to protect her, whether or not they are together.

“That part is irrelevant to her, because Maeve considers Elena to be her family. And that world that Maeve has lived in within the Vought corporation as this superhero, she doesn’t have very many people, so Elena to her is very important.

“I don’t know what Season 3 is going to bring with regards to that. And even if I knew I couldn’t tell you. But hopefully, we’ll see Elena again.”

While fans may have a while to wait until Season 3 of The Boys arrives on their screens, there’s already plenty of teasing and speculation about what we can expect – and you can get up to speed with everything we know here.