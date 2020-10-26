American Horror Story fans think they've discovered the Season 10 theme - Dexerto

American Horror Story Season 10 may be delving into the world of urban legends and cryptids, if this plausible fan theory is to be believed.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world. Each season focuses on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows, and even the literal end of the world.

Every year, fans make it their mission to figure out what horrific theme the next season will take on. This year is no different, with a number of rumors currently floating around. Popular suggestions include mermaids/sirens, a ghost ship, or a long-overdue aliens storyline.

Those all sound like great themes to explore, but eagle-eyed fans over on Reddit may have unearthed some clues that suggest the possible theme of Season 10. These clues show that the theme could possibly be urban legends (or cryptids) such as the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, and the Chupacabra.

While promoting the most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy teased that the eighth episode would include a “big clue” about the theme of Season 10, something that’s become a staple of the show.

There was a “big clue” about Season 10 in AHS: 1984

While there were a few things that could’ve been the ‘clue’ in question, fans have latched onto one line in particular.

Spoken by a fictional reporter for the National Enquirer who appeared in the episode, fans think that one sentence in particular is their clue to Season 10: “Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster, all that Leonard Nimoy In Search Of sh*t.”

Later in that same episode, serial killer Mr Jingles was dragged into the lake at Camp Redwood by a mysterious swamp monster, who was never explained or heard from again. Could this be another hint at an urban legends theme, ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’-style?

Urban legends certainly sound like a plausible area of interest for the show to tackle. American Horror Story thrives on exploring the unknown and macabre while keeping one foot in the real world, and fans had been hoping for a cryptids season long before these clues appeared.

This theory also seems to be backed up by a recent photo shared on Instagram by Ryan Murphy, which he confirmed was a clue for Season 10. The image depicted a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth, which suggests there’ll be some kind of creature involved. Sounds like a fit to us.

When is American Horror Story Season 10 out?

As a result of the ongoing global health crisis, 2020 is the first year in a decade that hasn’t been blessed with a new season of American Horror Story, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan has confirmed that production on Season 10 is scheduled to start in October, so it should air next year. And there’s even more good news – last year’s acclaimed season, American Horror Story: 1984, will be coming to Netflix very soon.