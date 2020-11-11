 American Horror Story Season 10 teaser drops some major hints - Dexerto
American Horror Story Season 10 teaser drops some major hints

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:28

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Story Season 10 poster
FX

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first teaser poster for Season 10 of American Horror Story, and it’s got fans analyzing every little clue they can find.

2020 is the first year in a decade that we haven’t been blessed with a new season of FX’s hit anthology horror series, and its absence has definitely been felt. Like many other shows, Season 10 was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Thankfully, fans have been drip-fed little bits of information on casting and production dates over the last few months, and co-creator Ryan Murphy has now shared the first official poster for the upcoming season, suggesting production is definitely back on track.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story
FX
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will both return in American Horror Story Season 10

The creepy poster shows a wide-open mouth with teeth sharpened to a razor point. Next to it is a hand in blue gloves tattooing the words “AHS 10” on the individual’s tongue with a silver pen.

Interestingly, the image also brings back the screaming mouth with red lips, an image that’s become synonymous with the show. We’ve seen them in promotional material for a number of seasons including Freak Show, Coven, and Hotel.

What does the American Horror Story Season 10 poster tell us?

The most obvious hint in the poster is those sharp teeth, which Murphy previously said was a “clue” in a separate Instagram post.

It’s been rumored that the upcoming season could feature mermaids or sirens, and that would definitely fit with the mouth teaser, as the creatures are known for luring sailors to a grisly death with their voice.

 

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

One fan on Twitter provided further speculation. “Tattoo pen on a tongue. Putting words in someone’s mouth? Sirens sing [so] maybe the needle represents their songs?” they wrote.

There could be another explanation for the tattoo, though. Murphy ‘liked’ a comment on his Instagram post which speculated that the poster hints at “something to do with body mods”.

Sure, a ‘like’ may not be 100% confirmation, but Murphy knows how much fans read into his posts. It must mean something. Besides, an exploration of the dark side of surgery and body modification sounds like a great setup for a horror-filled season.

Will Season 10 bring back past characters?

The poster does feel very reminiscent of Season 4, Freak Show, but fans hoping to see familiar faces or major links with previous seasons will be disappointed. Murphy quickly shut down speculation with a simple “nope” after one follower asked, “Do I smell another crossover?”

American Horror Story Season 10 and Freak Show posters
FX
Fans have noticed similarities between posters for Season 10 and Freak Show

Finally, there’s the location tag on the Instagram post: Provincetown, Massachusetts. This is where the cast is expected to film, and could also be the setting of the season. It’s a seaside town, which certainly lends credibility to the sirens speculation.

We’re sure there’s going to be plenty more teasers in the coming months. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including cast members and potential themes, right here.

The Mandalorian exec defends Baby Yoda’s “disturbing” egg eating scene

Published: 11/Nov/2020 10:47

by Daniel Megarry
Baby Yoda eating eggs in The Mandalorian
Disney

Lucasfilm’s creative art manager has come to the defense of a controversial The Mandalorian scene that saw Baby Yoda eat another creature’s eggs.

The Star Wars spin-off series, which follows a Mandalorian called Din Djarin on his adventures following the fall of the Empire, has proven to be a massive hit for Disney Plus. A second season is currently underway, and a third is already being prepared.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest reasons for this success is The Child aka Baby Yoda. Aside from all the viral gifs and cute merchandise, the character’s appearance in the show provides a welcome sense of innocence and plenty of comic relief.

But in Chapter 10 episode The Passenger, which came to Disney+ on November 6, the loveable Baby Yoda took a surprisingly dark turn.

Frog Lady in The Mandalorian
Disney
Scenes involving the Frog Lady and Baby Yoda have caused a backlash from some fans

The episode saw Djarin accompany a new character, known only as Frog Lady, as she attempted to deliver her unfertilized eggs to her husband. The eggs were her only hope to continue her family line, which was facing extinction. So what did Baby Yoda do? He started eating them.

Some fans called the egg-eating scene “upsetting”

Most viewers took the scene at face value as a bit of dark comedy, but others weren’t so happy. One fan on Twitter compared Baby Yoda’s on-screen actions to “f**ing up someone’s IVF”, pointing out that this could be hard to watch for people who have experienced difficulties having children.

“It’s not funny at all to hear mama frog lady go into great detail about how important and beloved her eggs are to her & have to watch them get eaten on 3 separate occasions for shits & giggles,” wrote one viewer. Another added that the scene was “incredibly upsetting for a wannabe mom”.

In response to the backlash, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak shared his thoughts on the scene in an attempt to defend The Mandalorian. He explained that the running joke was included for “comedic effect” but acknowledged that it could be “disturbing” for some viewers.

“For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy,” he explained. “But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and The Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.”

Szostak later added: “Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary.”

Regardless of where you stand on Baby Yoda’s egg-eating antics, it’s unlikely that the minor controversy will have much impact on the show’s success. It’s clearly performing well for Disney, and is even winning back Star Wars fans jaded by the recent movies.

There’s plenty more Star Wars goodness coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.