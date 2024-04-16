Fallout Season 2 to introduce Deathclaws and the franchise’s most iconic location

Fallout Season 2 will feature Deathclaws, arguably the wasteland’s most formidable monster — and if things go to plan, we’ll be checking in to the most beloved location from the games.

The first season of Prime Video’s adaptation was filled with fan service and Easter eggs: the use of The Ink Spots’ ‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’ in the soundtrack, Vault-Tec’s terrifying phone number, the meaning behind Vault Boy’s thumbs-up, and much more.

In the mutated creatures department, Lucy and co. encountered a Gulper, a water-roaming beast first introduced in Fallout 4. However, excluding its skull in the finale’s closing moments, the most notorious monster wasn’t included: the Deathclaw.

Co-showrunner Graham Wagner was asked about that shot of the skull while speaking to TheWrap. “We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece.

“We want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

That’s not all. After fleeing the NCR’s base, Hank arrived at the outskirts of a familiar city: New Vegas, the location at the heart of Fallout’s best entry. Some New Vegas fans have been critical of the series, accusing it of retconning the game’s events, but it seems like we’ll find out more in Season 2.

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan teased that there’s “one locale in particular that is close to my heart that I’d be excited to explore if we got a chance to” — heavily suggesting that it’s New Vegas.

Co-showrunner Geneve Robertson-Dworet added: “It was important to us to also bring deeper cuts into Season 1. Hopefully that won’t piss off fans because we didn’t get to every last thing, but hopefully they will bear with us and pray with us that we get a second season to bring these things to the screen.”

You can find out everything else we know about Fallout Season 2, other burning questions the next season needs to answer, and Nolan’s other sci-fi series you need to watch. You can also find out what other TV shows are streaming this month.