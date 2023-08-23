Fallout fans, we’ve got good news for you – the anticipated TV adaptation is finally moving along, with Amazon Prime Video confirming its location and release date window.

Video game adaptations are all the rage right now following the success of HBO’s The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It’s not the first to find success in a new format, a few examples being Netflix’s The Witcher, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Arcane. More recently, we’ve had The Super Mario Bros Movie, which has quickly become the most successful blockbuster of 2023 so far.

And so it makes perfect sense for the Fallout game series to get its own small screen spin, being one of the most iconic and enduring franchises in the industry thanks to its rich lore and setting, open-world exploration, memorable characters, and some deliciously dark humor.

While it seems like we’ve been waiting forever for updates on Amazon’s TV adaptation, which was first announced back in 2020, fans of the post-apocalyptic games are in luck.

Fallout fans hyped after series confirms location & release window

The streamer took to Twitter on August 23 to reveal that the show’s Vault 33 will be based in Los Angeles, and that it will drop in 2024.

Not a huge deal is known about Vault 33, other than it’s one of the survival shelters designed by Vault-Tec Corporation. But now we know it’s definitely based in LA.

In October last year, however, Amazon did release an image of a vault door opening alongside three people with the number 33 on their backs. The streamer wrote: “Congratulations and Happy 25th Birthday! We made something special for the occasion. #Fallout #Fallout25 @BethesdaStudios @Bethesda @Fallout @Kilter_Films.”

Now we know the series is moving along nicely, with the Fallout show set to drop on Prime Video in 2024 – and it’s safe to say the fans are excited.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Get those Nuka Colas ready!” Another said: “omg can’t wait for this.” And a third added: “Absolutely excited for this TV show.”

A fourth chimed in: “I love that billboard, especially the slight rundown effect which implies some dark future.”

Others are requesting for the streamer to drop the trailer after Twitter users, including @MrJakeD420, shared a teaser leak online, which you can watch below:

To read more about the Fallout TV series, head here, and you can check out some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

