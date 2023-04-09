The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s box office earnings crushes other video game adaptations

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has broken a huge global box office record, smashing previous video game adaptations like Sonic and Warcraft.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie generated over $377 million globally in the first five days of its premiere. The Nintendo film’s sales passed 2016’s Warcraft, which had a box office total of $210 million. Gaming’s favorite plumbers even towered over Frozen 2’s $358 million.

Overall, Nintendo and Illumination’s collaboration became the biggest opening of 2023 and the second-biggest of all time – after only Finding Dory‘s $135.1 million. It also marked a monumental milestone for Illumination as its highest-grossing debut.

Article continues after ad

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Easter eggs appealed to young and old fans

Universal Pictures

Speaking to Variety, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst, discussed the Super Mario film’s impeccable quality. “Cinemas around the world were filled with kids and families drawn by the communal fun that the film promised and delivered in this perfectly executed video game adaptation,” Dergarabedian said. “This is great news for theaters.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s’ strong performance with the family audience this weekend is just another example of the consistent consumer enthusiasm for seeing great films on the big screen,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer, added. “Moviegoers have demonstrated time and time again that they crave the immersive, cinematic experience only theaters can provide.”

Article continues after ad

Despite releasing only a few days ago, a few stars from The Super Mario Bros. Movie have expressed interest in a sequel. For example, Jack Black proposed a Bowser’s Revenge spinoff featuring a “whole planet of Bowsers.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Also, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day offered suggestions on the voices of Wario and Waluigi for a potential follow-up film. The options ranged from Christian Bale to Daniel-Day Lewis.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently playing in cinemas now. Its streaming release date remains undetermined.