 Everything we know about Dexter limited series: cast, premiere date, more - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Everything we know about Dexter limited series: cast, premiere date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:43

by Michael Gwilliam
Dexter at the end of season 8
Showtime/Facebook

Share

Dexter

Dexter is coming back for one final run in the form of a limited series revival. While a lot is still unknown as of this moment, here is what we do know about Showtime’s upcoming 10-episode serial killer special.

When the controversial eighth season of Dexter wrapped up in 2013, many thought the series, which was once a Showtime powerhouse, had finished on a sour note.

The entire final season fell flat. Some of its most prominent characters lacked the intrigue and intensity of those in other seasons and the story itself felt convoluted and poorly-written.

While fans have been licking their wounds for the last seven years, trying to erase the bad taste of the finale, a new series has been announced that will hopefully right the wrongs of the past.

Dexter examines a blood slide
Showtime/Facebook
The Dexter revival won’t “undo” past seasons.

What will the Dexter limited series be about?

Season 8 concluded with Dexter in Oregon working for a lumber company after his sister, Debra has died. Meanwhile, his son and Hannah had disappeared to Argentina.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips has explained that while this new 10-episode series won’t undo the prior seasons, it will take place well after the season 8 finale.

“We’re ten years later,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say ‘that was all a dream,’ or whatever it is. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

Dexter in a kill room
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter won’t be returning to Miami.

He also revealed that the setting will be much different than what Dexter fans are used to, with the series not taking place in Miami. However, he refused to elaborate.

That said, it seems like Dexter’s serial killer ways and his Dark Passenger are still guiding him. “It’s what he does with it now that will be the gist of what we’re going to do with this last season,” Phillips explained.

With only ten episodes, there are a lot of ways this series revival could go, but it seems like Showtime supports the plot and script. Showtime President Gary Levine said the network would only bring Dexter back if they, “could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

Dexter looks through his knives
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter’s Dark Passenger still remains.

When will the Dexter revival premiere?

While the show doesn’t have a scheduled air time yet, production is set to begin in Winter 2020 and is scheduled to air in Fall 2021.

This means that the show should start between September 22, 2021 and December 21, 2021.

In the past, all Dexter seasons (except season 8) have begun in late September or early October, so expect to see that trend continue.

Dexter and Vince Masuka
Showtime/Facebook
Will fan favorite Vince Masuka return?

Who is returning for Dexter in 2021?

So far, only Michael C. Hall is scheduled to return as series protagonist, but Showrunner Clyde Phillips did hint that we could see Jennifer Carpenter return as Debra Morgan or others return as ghosts.

When asked about returning characters, Phillips said, “There is some flexibility to do some movie magic” but regarding Debra specifically, he couldn’t comment.

It would be awesome to see the likes of David Zayas or C. S. Lee come back and play their roles as Miami Metro’s Batista and Vince Masuka. They were still alive when the series originally ended, so there is a chance that they return in some capacity, but so far, nothing is confirmed.

There is still a lot of time until the new series debuts, but be sure to be on the lookout for more info as production ramps up.

TV + Movies

Everything we know about Halo series: cast, release date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Halo TV series logo
Microsoft

Share

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about after years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground. Showtime has stepped up to the plate and is delivering in a big way.

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013 with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

It’s been a long time coming, but the series is finally on its way for a release in the near future.

Master Chief points gun
Microsoft
Fans have been waiting on a Halo series for a long time.

When is Halo coming out?

According to Showtime, the Halo series is set to debut in the “first quarter” of 2021. While this may seem quite vague, it still provides us with a decent timeline.

The year’s first quarter begins on January 1 and goes until March 31, so the series will launch within those first 90 days.

Normally, large Showtime projects tend to debut on Sunday nights, so with this in mind, it further limits the days a bit more with the show likely beginning between Sunday, January 3 to Sunday, March 28.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief
Instagram/sho_halo
Pablo Schreiber wearing the Master Chief helmet.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Elsewhere, Natascha McElhone will be the iconic AI Cortana and prominent Hindi actress, Shabana Azmi, will be playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Master Chief holding helmet
Microsoft
The Halo franchise is still going strong.

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, not very much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.

As the Halo series moves closer to completion, we’ll be getting trailers and pieces of media that should provide more of an indication on the show and the story it will be telling.