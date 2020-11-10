 George Lucas reveals original villains for Star Wars sequel trilogy - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

George Lucas reveals original villains for Star Wars sequel trilogy

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:25

by Daniel Megarry
Rey in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Disney

Share

Star Wars

A new interview with George Lucas has unearthed some interesting facts about his original plans for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Lucas was the creative vision behind the original Star Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983, as well as the prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005. But when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, he gave up his rights to the franchise and the House of Mouse created the sequel trilogy without him.

That trilogy, which ran from 2015 to 2019, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. But it turns out Lucas had a very different vision for the sequel movies in mind, one which sadly never made its way to the big screen.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Disney
George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy would’ve looked very different

A new interview with Lucas in Star Wars Archives: Episode I-III, a collectible hardcover release from art book publisher Taschen, shines a light on some of the ways he would’ve made a sequel trilogy different from Disney’s version of the movies.

Darth Maul and Darth Talon were the original villains

A page of the book has been shared on Reddit, and one of the most interesting revelations is that the two villains of the trilogy would have been Darth Maul and Darth Talon. Lucas explains that Maul would have eventually become “the godfather of crime” in the Star Wars universe.

“Darth Maul trained a girl, Darth Talon, who was in the comic books, as his apprentice,” he explained. “She was the new Darth Vader, and most of the action was with her. So these were the two main villains of the trilogy.”

Darth Maul in Star Wars
Disney
Darth Maul would have been the main villain in George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy

Luke Skywalker would have rebuilt the Jedi Order

The trilogy would have started a few years after Return of the Jedi, with Luke Skywalker trying to restart the Jedi Order. He reunites the 50 to 100 survivors of Order 66 and trains them over the next 20 years, until a new generation of Jedi is ready to fight.

“We establish pretty quickly that there’s this underworld,” Lucas explained. “There are these offshoot stormtroopers who started their own planets, and that Luke is trying to restart the Jedi. He puts the word out, so out of 100,000 Jedi, maybe 50 or 100 are left.

“The Jedi have to grow again from scratch, so Luke has to find two- and three-year-olds and train them. It’ll be 20 years before you have a new generation of Jedi.”

Leia was originally the Chosen One

Another big difference in Lucas’ original plans for the sequel trilogy is that Leia would have been revealed as the Chosen One who ends up in charge as the Supreme Chancellor.

Leia in Star Wars
Disney
Leia would have been the Chosen One in George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy

“The movies are about how Leia – I mean, who else is going to be the leader? – is trying to build the Republic. They still have the apparatus of the Republic but they have to get it under control from the gangsters. That was the main story,” Lucas said.

“By the end of the trilogy Luke would have rebuilt much of the Jedi, and we would have the renewal of the New Republic, with Leia, Senator Organa, becoming the Supreme Chancellor in charge of everything. So she ended up being the Chosen One.”

While the Star Wars sequel trilogy may be over and done with, there’s plenty more coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.

TV + Movies

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 coming out? Release date, rumors & more

Published: 9/Nov/2020 22:28

by Bill Cooney
Fantastic Beasts 3
Warner Brothers

Share

Harry Potter

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts 3, including plot details, casting news, and when we could see an exact release date for the film.

The Fantastic Beasts series is separate from the Harry Potter films, but both are based on books written by author J.K. Rowling and set in the same magical universe.

After the first film released in 2016 to a mediocre box office – at least nothing like the original Harry Potter series- there was some doubt whether or not we would see all of the five promised movies actually happen.

It seems Warner Brothers is in it for the long haul though, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 set for release next year. This breaks with the 2-year release cycle we’ve seen so far with the films, but that has been blamed partly on a delay in filming due to ongoing current events.

Fantastic Beasts
Warner Brothers
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set for release sometime in 2021, but that could very well change.

Fantastic Beasts 3 release date

For a bit after the release of the second movie, there were rumors that we would see the third installment’s premiere sometime in 2020, following the same, two-year release cycle as the first two.

Warner Brothers previously confirmed that Fantastic Beasts 3 would be released on November 12, 2021, with filming starting during Spring 2020. Star Dan Fogler revealed in an interview that the studio made the change because the cast needed “more time to prep.”

In November 2020 however, that was once again pushed back to July 15, 2022, according to a report from Variety, with the schedule change happening just days after Johnny Depp said he was asked to leave the films.

Depp apparently only ended up filming one scene for Beasts 3, but will still receive an eight-figure contract per reports for his portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald. When Warner Brother will announce his replacement, remains to be seen.

Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts
Warner Brothers
Depp’s role will be recast after he was asked to leave the franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 official trailer

Unfortunately, there have been no official teasers or trailers released for the third Fantastic Beasts movie as of yet. We will update this as soon as the first promo videos are unveiled.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting News

Eddie Redmayne will be returning as Newt Scamander, English Wizard, and author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Dan Fogler, obviously, will be back as Polish-born wizard Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston will also be coming back as Porpentina Goldstein.

It wouldn’t be a story set in the Harry Potter universe without Dumbledore, and it’s confirmed Jude Law will be reprising his role as the much-younger version of the legendary Hogwart’s headmaster.

Jude Law Dumbledore
Warner Brothers
Jude Law as a younger Dumbledore in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

As we mentioned, Johnny Depp will not be returning as main villain Gellert Grindelwald after Warner Brothers asked him to leave the franchise. It remains to be seen who will replace him, but given he had only shot one scene before leaving Beasts 3, it’s likely we won’t see him at all.

What will Fantastic Beasts 3 be about?

While we still have a long while to wait before any solid plot details emerge, but JK Rowling has revealed on Twitter that it will be set during the 1930’s in Rio de Janeiro. The author has also noted in the past that all five films will cover a period leading up to 1945, when the last one will take place.

As the middle movie in the series then, we wouldn’t expect to see any climactic battles happening between Dumbledore and Grindelwald just yet, but the series’ cast adventuring around the city and beaches of Rio does sound like a truly “fantastic” setting.

So there you have it; that’s everything we know about Fantastic Beasts 3 so far. Keep your eyes open for more news as we head into the new year. We’ll make sure to update you on any further developments as the November 12, 2021 steadily approaches.