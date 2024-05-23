Star Trek Section 31: Everything we know

Star Trek: Section 31 will mark the franchise’s first made-for-TV movie, set to expand the Star Trek universe after the final season of Discovery. Here’s a rundown of what we know so far.

There’s no shortage of Star Trek shows and movies. Since the original series’ launch in 1966, there’s been 13 films and 12 different TV shows, scattered across TV networks and streaming services, not to mention a mixture of live-action and animation.

Whether you’re an experienced Trekkie or a noob, keeping track of the Star Trek timeline and what’s in the pipeline can be tricky, particularly with its ramped-up expansion on Paramount Plus.

Yet, it’s only a good thing — it seems like the franchise will live long and prosper. So, with Star Trek: Section 31 wrapping production in March, we’ve got all the details you need to know.

No, Star Trek: Section 1 doesn’t have a release date right now. However, it’s expected to release some time in 2025.

Filming kicked off on the film in late January 2024, with the production based in Pinewood Toronto Studios, (also where Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 was shot).

Michelle Yeoh marked her first day on set on Instagram, with the shoot lasting until March 21. Robert Kazinsky, one of the movie’s new stars, called it “one of the greatest experiences of [his] life” as filming wrapped.

Paramount+

“They say never meet your heroes, but I’m glad I did. I have few bigger heroes in my heart than Star Trek and for the first time in my life a hero exceeded my wildest hopes,” he added.

“As someone who has been watching a Star Trek show my entire life, who restarts as soon as I finish like so many others I know, to be a small part of that giant constellation is the fulfillment of a hope that I felt the first time I ever heard the words ‘Space, the Final Frontier.'”

“I hope you guys like what we made for you. As a die-hard Trekker I think you’ll love it.”

Star Trek: Section 31 cast

Paramount+

Michelle Yeoh heads up the Star Trek: Section 31 cast as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou, the fan-favorite character first introduced in Discovery.

While many of the roles haven’t been disclosed, the cast includes:

Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou

Kacey Rohl as Rachel Garrett

Omari Hardwick

Sam Richardson

Sven Ruygrok

Robert Kazinsky

Humberly Gonzalez

James Hiroyuki Liao

While unconfirmed, Joe Pingue, Miku Martineau, and Augusto Bitter are also believed to be part of the ensemble. The film will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, who directed The Fourth Kind as well as several episodes of Star Trek: Discovery.

In an earlier interview with TV Insider, Yeoh spoke about her desire for her character to never “lose all the edge that she has… because Emperor Georgiou, Philippa Georgiou, especially this Terran Georgiou has a purity of honesty that is important, but at the same time, she has learned compassion and humanity along the way and a realization that you can’t rule by fear itself.”

“It will not work. Maybe in the short term, but not in the long run. And we can see what is happening in our world today, all that rules by tyranny and fear will fall and they will fall badly, so she has learned, she has seen the future and she knows,” she added.

Star Trek: Section 31 plot

Paramount+

Star Trek: Section 31 will follow Michelle Yeoh’s Phillipa Georgiou after she’s recruited into the titular, secretive Starfleet division, described by the actress as “Mission: Impossible in space.”

The official synopsis reads: “In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

We won’t get into too many details, but Section 31 is a clandestine, black-ops organization that’s a source of division among Star Trek fans. Its members don’t necessarily reflect the values the franchise’s heroes are known for — but that’s part of the fun.

“Famously, there’s a spot for everybody in Roddenberry’s utopia, so I was like, ‘Well, who would be the people who don’t quite fit in?’” screenwriter Craig Sweeny told Variety.

“I didn’t want to make the John le Carré version, where you’re in the headquarters and it’s backbiting and shades of gray. I wanted to do the people who were at the edges, out in the field. These are not people who necessarily work together the way you would see on a Star Trek bridge.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Yeoh described the movie as “more fun, less intense and more fun-driven. Visiting more planets. Going around rescuing people in our own way.”

We can also expect her “deliciously evil” character to be a bit different this time. “With Section 31, the Emperor started to bloom again,” she added.

During a panel discussion in April, Osunsanmi also said: “All these Treks are a little bit different. This one is definitely different, but it’s still Trek and we just finished shooting just a week and a half ago. And it is awesome.”

Is there a trailer?

No, a Star Trek: Section 31 trailer hasn’t been released yet.

We’ll keep this space updated with any footage as and when it emerges online, as well as any teasers and first-look imagery.

How to watch Star Trek: Section 31

Star Trek: Section 31 is expected to be released exclusively on Paramount Plus.

There are some extra benefits to signing up — for example, all of the franchise’s movies and TV shows are available to stream there, so no matter your preference in Star Trek captains, there’s something for you to watch.

If that’s not enough Star Trek for you, check out our Star Trek 4 and Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 guides. You can also find other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.

