Spider-Man 4 is to “blame” for Euphoria Season 3 delay

With confusing statements about Euphoria Season 3 fuelling more rumors, Spider-Man 4 might be why the HBO series is delayed.

On March 25, 2024, it was announced that Euphoria Season 3 had been officially delayed, with a spokesperson telling Variety: “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Now, industry insider Jeff Sneider is alleging that Spider-Man 4 is a driver for this, with lead Zendaya already tied to its filming schedule.

According to Sneider, the superhero movie is due to start filming in September or October of this year, meaning that no further progress can be made on the HBO series — not that developments were looking too promising anyway.

While new scripts are supposedly circling, main cast members such as Sydney Sweeney don’t appear to have seen them. As far as the agreement for actors to pursue other opportunities goes, some fans think Zendaya is best placed with Spider-Man regardless.

“Well Spider-Man is the better option so duh,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with another agreeing: “HBO probably pays her half, what Marvel/Sony studios pays her, plus she gets to be in a movie with her boyfriend.”

Others cite Euphoria’s ongoing delays as the reason why interest is waning, with a third fan stating “Euphoria S2 ended over 2 years ago. They took too long to start filming and production for season 3. Spider-Man takes precedence over euphoria.”

At this point, it looks like Spider-Man 4 shows more promise of arriving on screens than Euphoria Season 3, with the jury still out on whether the latter will go ahead at all.

