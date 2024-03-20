Euphoria Season 3 gets major filming update from Sydney Sweeney

The only awaited third season of Max’s hit series Euphoria just received an exciting update from star Sydney Sweeney.

Since it first debuted in 2019, Max’s hit teen drama series Euphoria took the world by storm thanks to its talented cast and no holds barred approach to storytelling.

The show follows the lives of a group of teens living in a small suburban town and isn’t afraid the show the ugly underbelly of what it’s like to grow up in the modern era.

Season 1 was a huge critical success but, due to the global shutdown, Season 2 was delayed until 2022 with two hour long specials sprinkled into the mix.

Even though Season 2 was as beloved as its predecessor, fans are still eagerly awaiting the premiere of Season 3, but there hasn’t been any real updates on its filming until now.

Star Sydney Sweeney told GQ Magazine that she will begin shooting her role as Cassie Howard for Season 3 in just two months.

Naturally, Sweeney didn’t reveal anything that had to do with the show’s overall plot, but she did explain that “people will be really amazed with what season three becomes” and audiences should be ready for the new season to mark a significant change for the series “because seasons one and two were so different.”

Originally, Euphoria Season 3 was supposed to start shooting in the beginning of last year but, due to the cast’s ever changing and demanding schedules, it was pushed back and now it seems like production is getting back on track.