Euphoria Season 3 delay pits Zendaya and Sam Levinson against each other

Euphoria Season 3 has seen many delays, but new rumors say that the cause of these setbacks are due to Zendaya and Sam Levinson being at odds.

When Euphoria first hit the small screen in 2019, many viewers were entranced by the show’s sensationalized depiction of teens in a small suburban town.

However, five years later, the series has seen a total shift in the public consciousness as Season 2 left some fan favorite characters in the dust and a potential Season 3 was put on the back burner.

While several reasons have been given on why Season 3 has seen such a production delay, new reports say star Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson are feuding, causing the delays.

The Hollywood Reporter published a report on how both Levinson and Zendaya see each other as the reason why Euphoria Season 3 hasn’t started filming.

For Zendaya, THR reported the actress felt like Levinson was too focused on writing and directing The Idol, another controversial HBO Max series starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp.

The pair had been “thick as thieves” while filming the first two seasons of Euphoria thanks to a combination of Zendaya playing a fictionalized version of Levinson himself and the actress taking on producing credits for the show.

However, after the season wrapped, the Euphoria creator allegedly jumped ship to The Idol, which frustrated Zendaya as he “had not yet delivered scripts for Euphoria‘s third season — scripts that are still a work in progress more than two years after viewers watched the last episode of Season 2.”

On top of feeling slighted because Levinson chose The Idol over Euphoria, Zendaya also did not want Levinson’s wife, Ashley, to act as a producer on Season 3 due to creative differences.

However, other sources claimed it was Zendaya’s one-track mind that kept Euphoria Season 3 from getting off the ground.

“It was all about her,” an insider said, referring to Zendaya’s choice to prioritize her blossoming film career instead of focusing on the HBO Max series.

This one allegation is very interesting as it’s been confirmed that HBO itself allowed the Euphoria cast to book new and bigger projects as the studio tried to come to an agreement with Levinson going into Season 3.

Whether or not any of these claims are true, Euphoria Season 3 does have a tentative filming start date of January 2025 with at least one main cast member — Sydney Sweeney — returning to reprise their role.

