Footage of Emilia Clarke in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently surfaced online. So, is the Game of Thrones veteran really in DC Studios’ latest blockbuster?

Clarke is certainly no stranger to genre fare. Aside from Game of Thrones, she also played a key supporting role in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

What’s more, the English actor has already dipped her toe in the superhero pond, appearing in Disney Plus series Secret Invasion for DC’s rival, Marvel Studios.

Article continues after ad

As such, when persistent buzz pegged Clarke as Amber Heard’s replacement in the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, many fans believed they were accurate. But is there any truth to these rumors?

Article continues after ad

Is Emilia Clarke in Aquaman 2?

No, Emilia Clarke is not in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – either in Heard’s role or as a separate character.

That said, it’s easy to see why many DC devotees thought she was. After all, highly convincing fanmade images depicting Clarke as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continue to do the rounds online.

Article continues after ad

Of this material, perhaps the most misleading is faux concept art by professional artist BossLogic. Although BossLogic is well-known for producing unauthorized artwork, his Clarke-as-Mera digital painting’s slick execution was enough to fool some fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There’s also a deceptively real-looking video clip of Clarke taking Heard’s place in the second solo Aquaman flick’s trailer floating around on YouTube. While this footage is clearly labeled as the product of deepfake technology, it further added to the confusion surrounding Clarke’s supposed casting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Amber Heard still in Aquaman 2?

With all the talk of Clarke replacing Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, you may be wondering if the latter was indeed fired from the project. To confirm: Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2.

Heard alleged during her recent, highly-publicized defamation trial that she nearly lost her place in the sequel’s acting line-up. Ex-DC Studios (then DC Films) boss Walter Hamada subsequently addressed these allegations, admitting that the studio considered recasting Heard.

However, Hamada denied any link between these talks and abuse allegations leveled against the star by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Instead, he claimed that Heard’s lack of chemistry with Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, was the reason for the recasting discussions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hamada also disputed Heard’s contention that Mera originally had a much bigger role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Director James Wan supported Hamada’s version of events in a later interview, insisting he always envisioned the follow-up film as “an outright buddy comedy.”

For all the latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.