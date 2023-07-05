Secret Invasion Episode 3: Is G’iah dead?

Secret Invasion Episode 3 has a shocking ending – so, is Emilia Clarke’s G’iah actually dead?

Clarke made her MCU debut in the first episode of Secret Invasion, playing Talos’ estranged daughter G’iah. We find her aligned with Gravik, the leader of a Skrull rebellion hellbent on infiltrating mankind and causing the extinction of the human race, as well as turning himself into a Super-Skrull.

However, she’s not hungry for chaos like her boss. We’ve seen her wavering about Gravik’s bloodshed, and in Episode 3, she becomes a covert helper to Talos as his operators try to shoot down a United Nations plane, which would kickstart World War III.

The final moments of the episode are pretty surprising, and fans may be wondering: is G’iah dead?

Did G’iah die in Secret Invasion?

Yes, G’iah was killed in Secret Invasion Episode 3.

Gravik accused her of being a mole early in the episode, after the police had been tipped off about Brogan’s death. She just about offset his suspicions, and when he went to meet Talos for a parle, she feeds her dad confidential information about the plane Gravik is hoping to destroy.

Later, Talos and Nick Fury go to the home of Bob Fairbanks, the man responsible for ordering the submarine strike – only it’s not Bob, but a Skrull who has assumed his identity. He refuses to give up the termination code, and when he insults Talos about his relationship with G’iah, Talos shoots him in the chest. He then phones G’iah and asks her to find the code, and she succeeds (she digs through his memories in the fracking pod).

Talos tells her to escape, but Gravik stops her as she tries to flee. He tells her to turn around, but she refuses. “Are you a leader of Skrulls or our worst enemy?” she asks, but she’s abruptly shot and killed. We see her return to her Skrull form with a bullet wound in her chest.

This is the second major death in the series after Maria Hill’s murder in the premiere.

