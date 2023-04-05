Donald Glover in active talks to return as Lando Calrissian in future Star Wars projects

Seemingly unprovoked, Donald Glover just outright confirmed he’s in active talks with Lucasfilm to plan a return as Lando Calrissian in future Star Wars projects.

As far as Star Wars movies go, 2018’s Solo came and went without a great deal of fanfare. Releasing between installments in the sequel trilogy, the throwback flick showed us the first point of contact between the lovable duo of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian.

Failing to even so much as turn a profit, however, Solo was largely responsible for halting Disney’s remaining big-screen projects at the time. Now five years on, however, and it appears one of the leading stars, Donald Glover himself, is now readying for a return to the iconic franchise.

“I would love to play Lando again,” Glover said in an April 4 chat with GQ while reflecting on his time as the charming figure. Before long, he went on to confirm that negotiations are currently ongoing as he charts a course back to the Star Wars franchise once again.

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Reiterating his passion for the character, Glover assured fans he’d love to jump back into the role sooner than later, it just has to be for the right project.

“It’s a fun time, to be him. It just has to be… it needs to be the right way to do it. Time is precious, you only get so much, so I’m not interested in doing anything that’s gonna be a waste of my time, or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people I enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

Exactly when or where this return may come to fruition, is yet unclear. Though a Lando Disney+ series was made official back in 2020. While nothing has yet come from this announcement, Kennedy reminded fans just last year that Lucasfilm is willing to hold off production until Glover’s schedule clears up.

Thus, the next time we see Childish Gambino back in the Star Wars space, could be for Lando’s very own show on the streaming platform. As for whether or not he’ll then appear in other crossover projects, remains to be seen. But for now, it’s all but guaranteed Glover, and in turn, Lando Calrissian, will be back in our lives in the very near future.