The Super Mario Bros. are returning to cinemas this week in a new animated movie with a star-studded voice cast that features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the famous plumbers – but does the film feature a post-credits scene? Read on to find out.

Three decades ago, Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros. was turned into a dark dystopian sci-fi flick that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Which was both a commercial and critical failure. This week the Italian plumbers are back in an animated feature that’s very different, in that it actually looks like the source material.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the official synopsis: “While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.”

The film hits screens worldwide this Wednesday (April 5, 2023). In advance of that release, here’s news of any post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Article continues after ad

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie have a post-credits scene?

Yes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a post-credits scene.

There is just the one, that plays mid-way through the credits, meaning there’s nothing at the very end of the credits. We won’t write about the details of said sting until the movie is released, but it does set up a potential future for the franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When speaking about the scene, Chris Pratt told Comic Book Resources: “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

Article continues after ad

CBR also asked about golf playing a prominent role in any potential sequel – as an homage to Mario Golf – and both actors were very much into it.

“Ooh! Mario Golf!” exclaimed Pratt, while Day said: “I didn’t even think about that. I would definitely like to see that. That’d be good. That’s right. I’m into that. And we can do our research at Augusta!”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – for more on the film head here, while to check out Chris Pratt’s favorite Mario game cheat, head here.