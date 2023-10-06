Horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines launched on Paramount+ today, and for the animal-lovers out there, we’re letting you know if the dog dies in this article.

Dog-lovers are a breed of viewers who oftentimes really don’t like it if a dog dies in the movie or show they are watching. Which is why we’ve started running a series of articles titled ‘Does the dog die…’ for those who want that spoiled for them in advance, to avoid being unnecessarily upset.

In recent months, we’ve written ‘Does the dog die…’ for the likes of Dog Gone, The Last of Us, Gunther’s Millions, John Wick 4, Tin and Tina, and Strays.

Today we pose the question of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King classic. So read on if you want to find out, just beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does the dog die in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines?

Yes, the dog does die in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, with canine Hendrix attacking Majorie (Pam Grier.) And in response, Majorie killing the pooch.

The death happens offscreen however, so you don’t have to watch the dog die. And this being a Pet Semetary movie, it isn’t a normal canine being killed. Hendrix has returned from the titular graveyard, meaning he’s something of a zombie, and therefore an evil facsimile of his living self.

So it isn’t truly Hendrix being killed, as the real dog died long before this moment.

Pet Sematary producer on doggie death

We spoke to Pet Sematary: Bloodlines producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the making of the movie, and he said killing a dog is one of the film industry’s major taboos.

“Generally speaking, it is the third rail of moviemaking – don’t kill the dog,” explains di Bonaventura. “That’s really the reality of it. And also the truth is, we didn’t need it. If we really needed to see it to provide the impact of it… but you kind-of get it. And I would say no studio is going to want you to kill a dog. It really is one of the mythical ‘don’t do it’ things in Hollywood.”

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is on Paramount+ now, and you can read more about the movie below: