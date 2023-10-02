Pet Sematary: Bloodlines producer thinks franchise could go global in sequel

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount+ this week, and the horror prequel’s producers have been speculating about where the movie series could go in a potential sequel.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a prequel to the well-received 2019 adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. The book – and earlier film – feature the character Jud Crandall in a supporting role. But in this new movie, a younger version of the character takes center stage, with events playing out in the town of Ludlow, circa 1969.

The film premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, last week, before going direct-to-streaming this week by launching on Paramount+.

Here’s what we said about the movie in the Dexerto review: “Bloodlines is a serviceable prequel that expands on the Pet Sematary mythos in intriguing fashion, anchored by a deeply affecting David Duchovny performance.”

Pet Sematary could go global in Bloodlines sequel

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines doesn’t feature a post-credits scene to set up a sequel, with this entry tying up its own loose ends. But we spoke to the film’s producers at Fantastic Fest, and they are keen to continue the story.

“We always are ready to make more,” says Lorenzo di Bonaventura. “But I don’t know. There’s been quite a few movies based on the book. It might have to be – which would be an interesting conversation with Stephen King – is do you try to catch Jud Crandall at 35? Which is not in the book. I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, fellow Pet Sematary producer Mark Vahradian has an interesting pitch for where the series could go, based on writer-director Lindsey Anderson Beer’s idea to take the franchise global.

“There’s a lot of mythology in the book that’s sort-of unexplained, that I think you could really get into,” says Vahradian. “It’s never described exactly what this thing is – this entity in the ground. And one of Lindsey’s conceits was that there are these primordial holes in the ground that are almost like – we call it a hell-mouth. A mouth into hell itself. And it’s a way for whatever’s down there to come out in our bodies.

“She suggested there might be hell mouths all over the planet. I’m not suggesting that we’re going to blow it up into a whole global adventure, but I think you want to explore exactly what this thing is, and what it wants.”

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount+ on October 6, 2023. For more Fantastic Fest coverage, head here. Or check out the below reviews:

