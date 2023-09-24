Horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines debuted at Fantastic Fest last night, in advance of the movie’s Paramount+ premiere next week. And if you’re wondering if the film features a post-credits scene, we’ve got you covered…

“Sometimes dead is better.” That was the tagline of the successful 2019 reboot of Pet Sematary. And a key theme of this new movie, which is a prequel about young Jud Crandall, set in 1969.

It also gets said as the start of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which screened at Fantastic Fest last night. You can read our review of the movie here, where we said: “Bloodlines is a serviceable prequel that expands on the Pet Sematary mythos in intriguing fashion, anchored by a deeply affecting David Duchovny performance.”

While if you want to find out if the film has a post-credits scene, read on…

Does Pet Sematary: Bloodlines have a post-credits scene?

No, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines does not feature a post-credits scene. The film builds to a horrific conclusion, and when it fades to black, that’s it.

We spoke to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the end of the movie this week, and asked why there’s no such scene. “We told the story,” says di Bonaventura. “I think that’s really the only answer. It didn’t feel like it needed one.”

But the producer added that he’s open to making another Pet Sematary movie, whether it follows directly on from this prequel, or the 2019 movie that’s set in the present-day.

What is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie: “In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the never before told chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King’s chilling novel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a spine-tingling prequel exploring the origins of how death became different in the small town of Ludlow and why sometimes dead is better…”

Jackson White plays the young Jud Crandall, while the supporting cast includes Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Samantha Mathis, Pam Grier, and David Duchovny

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount+ on October 6, 2023. While for more news and reviews from Fantastic Fest, head here.