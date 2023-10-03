Totally Killer is a new comedy-horror about a teenage girl who travels back in time to stop a series of murders. The film hits Prime Video on Friday, so these are the details of any potential post-credits scene.

Following in the footsteps of the similarly-themed 2015 movie The Final Girls, Totally Killer combines murder with laughter in a violent time-travel flick.

Kiernan Shipka plays Jamie, a frustrated teen living in the present who doesn’t get on with her mother. But when said mom gets killed – seemingly by the same masked killer who murdered her friends in 1987 – Jamie is understandably distraught. But soon has an opportunity to put things right when her friend invents a time machine.

Jamie therefore journeys back to the 1980s to befriend her mother – who now hates her guts – and save both her and her friends by figuring out who the killer is, and stopping them before they strike. It’s an enjoyably entertaining fusion of genres that satirises the ’80s by viewing that decade through a decidedly modern lens.

Does Totally Killer have a post-credits scene?

No, Totally Killer does not have a post-credits scene. When the killer is revealed, the storyline is resolved and the credits start rolling – that’s the end of the movie.

Meaning there’s no tease of any potential sequel. Nor does the movie set something like that up before the credits. So don’t hold your breath for Totally Killer 2.

Instead, the final shots consist of an entertaining montage – which we won’t spoil here – that has fun with the film’s time-travel conceit.

Is Totally Killer good?

Totally Killer debuted at Fantastic Fest last week, where director Nahnatchka Khan explained why she thinks her film is more Back to the Future than The Final Girls in a post-screening Q&A.

We’ve since reviewed Totally Killer, awarding the movie 3/5, and stating: “While it is unlikely to become a cult classic or reach the same level of fame as its predecessors, Totally Killer is an enjoyable watch that features a fantastic soundtrack, some hilarious moments, and a decent amount of blood.”

To check out more of our horror coverage, head here. While the rest of our Fantastic Fest articles can be found here, or via the below reviews:

