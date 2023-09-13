With a new Pet Sematary movie scaring up a storm in October, this is your guide to all the Pet Sematary movies that have been released so far, plus details of where to stream and watch them.

Stephen King wrote the book Pet Sematary in the early 1980s, at which point he was living near a busy main road on which the family cat was hit by a car and died. King buried the animal, then started speculating about what might happen if the kitty returned. Which became the inspiration for his book.

The Monkey’s Paw by W.W. Jacobs also had an influence on the tome, being about a child who returns from the dead, and the horror that follows.

Pet Sematary was published in 1983, immediately became a bestseller, and hot-on-the-heels of King adaptations like The Shining, Christine, Children of the Corn, and Firestarter, it’s wasn’t long before Hollywood came knocking.

How many Pet Sematary movies are there?

There are three Pet Sematary movies, with a fourth prequel about to drop on Paramount+.

Here are the movies, in order of release:

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)

The 1992 movie is a very loose sequel to the 1989 original. And Stephen King was not impressed with the result, so-much-so that he had his name removed from the credits and publicity. Though you can’t really blame him, as the film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 21%.

The 2019 movie is a new adaptation of the source material, while the 2023 film is a prequel to that movie, set in 1969. So where John Lithgow previously played old Jud Crandall, now Jackson White is playing a young incarnation of the character in the forthcoming movie.

Where to stream Pet Sematary movies

Here’s where you can stream each of the Pet Sematary movies:

Pet Semetary (1989): Available to stream on Paramount+

Available to stream on Paramount+ Pet Sematary Two (1992): Available to stream on Paramount+

Available to stream on Paramount+ Pet Sematary (2019): Available to stream through Direct TV and Tru TV

Available to stream through Direct TV and Tru TV Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023): Available to stream on Paramount+ from October 6, 2023

The first three films are also available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Mircosoft, Direct TV, RedBox, Vudu, and more.

Before that October release, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premieres at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, where we’ll be reviewing the movie. Until then, check out this list of the best new movies and shows to watch this Halloween.