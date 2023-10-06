Totally Killer is a new horror-comedy that launched on Prime Video today, so to coincide with the movie’s release, here’s the time-travel film’s ending explained.

Totally Killer premiered at Fantastic Fest last week to solid reviews, before hitting streaming today, just in time for spooky season.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: “When the infamous ‘Sweet Sixteen Killer’ returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.”

That modern-day victim just happens to be Jamie’s mother. So does she succeed in rescuing mom and saving the day? Read on to find out as we explain Totally Killer’s ending. Just beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Totally Killer ending explained

Jamie manages to thwart the ‘Sweet Sixteen Killer’ in the past, figuring out it’s her present-day principal Doug Summers, who was killing the teens because of what they did to classmate Trish. But Totally Killer isn’t done there, as grown-up Doug then seemingly travels back in time to take Jamie out.

All is not as it seems however, as the big reveal is that the 2023 villain isn’t Summers, but rather podcast host Chris Dubasage. Making him a copycat killer.

Chris’s motive is that he wants to keep his podcast going by continuing the murders, thereby turning ‘Sweet Sixteen’ into a modern-day boogeyman. As Chris sees it, the more popular ‘SSK’ becomes, the more popular the podcast becomes, the more famous he becomes.

His arrival in 1987 leads to a fight with Jamie in the Quantum Drop ride. Jamie fires nails into his stomach via Chekov’s nail-gun. Then gives him a shove, and centrifugal force does the rest, with Chris exploding right in front of her eyes.

Jamie then makes it back to 2023, but it’s a different world to the one she left. Having helped get her parents get together sooner than they were supposed to, Jamie now has an older brother who is called Jamie, meaning her name is now Colette.

Jamie is gifted a book titled ‘Everything That’s Different’ to bring her up to speed, the movie ending with a hilarious montage explaining how her life has changed. Followed by no post-credits scene.

