Disney makes She-Hulk Tinder profile to promote upcoming Marvel series

It seems Disney and Marvel have made an official Tinder profile to promote the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Disney is really ramping up promotion for the new Hulk-family series releasing August 18, 2022, on Disney+.

While Lead actress Tatiana Maslany recently appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her role in a bit more detail, elsewhere fans may have discovered another unconventional advertising method for the show after stumbling upon a She-Hulk Tinder profile that promotes Disney+ after matching.

Disney makes She-Hulk Tinder profile

Marvel/Disney+ Tinder users may be surprised after matching with She-Hulk on the app. Unfortunately, it’s just a clever marketing scheme.

The discovery comes by way of Twitter user Jozopath, who tweeted out photos of the profile after stumbling upon it on the dating app.

Through screenshots of the profile, hardcore fans deduced that the photos are all promotional images from recent trailers, with one image even containing a logo for the show.

According to the tweet, if a user matches the profile, it will simply send an automatic response back advertising the series.

“I knew we’d match! There’s plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law…Now stop reading this, message your match below and set up a date to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18 on Disney+.”

It is certainly an interesting marketing campaign and after some fans were critical of Jennifer Walters’ sometimes questionable CGI appearance, it may be just the trick they needed to get fans back on board.

Interestingly enough, She-Hulk’s first trailer even leaned into She-Hulk’s dating life, as the end of the trailer shows a rather risque clip of Walters in Hulk form with a romantic partner.

While some Marvel aficionados are undoubtedly disappointed by the fact that they’ll never match with the real She-Hulk, it seems as though Disney’s oddball marketing strategy is already paying off.