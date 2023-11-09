She-Hulk’s Venom variant has Marvel fans thirsty on main

A new What If…? story introduces a Venom possessed She-Hulk that fans are already enamored with.

Marvel’s fascination with symbiotes continues in the wake of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s success. The next step: a brand new What If…? mini-series that pairs the symbiote with new hosts.

It’s not the first time such a story has been explored. For instance, the recent What If…? Dark included a story that explored what would happen if The Thing bonded to Venom.

What is unique is the designs being shared for the new Venom variants, including one that has Marvel fans incredibly thirsty on Twitter.

Marvel fans are down bad for What If Venom’s symbiote She-Hulk

Announced by Marvel, What If…? Venom features new stories where Eddie Brock rejects the Venom symbiote. Each story instead finds Venom attached to Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, Wolverine, or Loki.

Marvel officially shared the first look at cover art and new designs for two characters. One is a grotesque hybrid of Moon Knight and Venom, including a Venomized Mr. Knight.

Marvel Comics Marvel’s new Venomized She-Hulk has fans feeling some kind of way.

But it’s the second that fans are flocking to, a Venom/She-Hulk hybrid that has stirred some of Twitter’s basest impulses.

The replies and quote tweets of the post, shared to Marvel’s Spider-Man Twitter account, are filled with fans asking if they’re in a safe space, leering over the She-Hulk design, and just being generally down bad.

It’s not all love for the design, though. Many are frustrated over yet another Venom variant story where the symbiote is on a new host, especially after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 omitted original host Eddie Brock entirely from its Venom origin. Multiple calls in the comments are made for a return to form with down-to-earth Eddie stories.

Brock has been somewhat downplayed in his own mythos recently, thrust through time and paired with a new symbiote following the events of King in Black. Venom has most recently been bonded with Eddie’s son, Dylan.

What If…? Venom #1 hits stands on February 28, 2024. For more Venom and Marvel Comics news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.