Is Ghost Rider in She-Hulk? Fans spot tease in new footage

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A new behind-the-scenes video has Marvel fans asking one question: is Ghost Rider in She-Hulk?

Ghost Rider is one of Marvel’s most badass superheroes. In his first supernatural incarnation as Johnny Blaze, he’s a stunt motorcyclist who sells his soul to Mephisto, with his body consumed by hellfire and his head transforming into a flaming skull.

He’s appeared in a number of animated projects over the years, but he was memorably played by Nicolas Cage in the eponymous 2007 film, followed by Spirit of Vengeance in 2012. Gabriel Luna also played the Robbie Reyes version of the character in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D in 2016.

Ever since, it’s been rather quiet on all things Ghost Rider. However, a new promotional video for the She-Hulk series on Disney+ features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tease for his return.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law “follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk,” as per the official synopsis.

It also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil, donning the red horns for the first time since 2018.

In a new video teasing what to expect from the series, if you skip to the 1:50 mark, there’s a blurry poster in the background of someone called Johny Blaze (or Donny Blaze, depending on the lettering).

Is Ghost Rider in She-Hulk, and who’s playing him?

This could just be a fun little Easter egg, but given the demand for him to appear in the MCU again – and Ryan Gosling recently saying he’d like to play him – it seems like it could be a tease for a cameo.

As Ghost Rider’s role in She-Hulk remains unconfirmed, it’s unclear who’d be playing him. The man in the poster certainly bears some resemblance to Keanu Reeves, which would be a massive casting coup for Kevin Feige after years of trying to figure out “the right way” to bring him in.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has also been the fans’ top candidate to play Ghost Rider. Earlier this year, Insider asked him if he’d been cast in the role, to which he said: “Fingers crossed… light a candle.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ on August 17