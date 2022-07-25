She Hulk Season 1: Release date, cast, & everything we know so far

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

She-Hulk will bring Jennifer Walters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as return some familiar faces. Here’s everything we know about the show.

The penultimate entry into the MCU’s Phase Four will follow Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk.

While She-Hulk hasn’t gotten quite as much notoriety or attention as other Disney Plus entries like Wandavision or Loki, the show could still be a stepping ground for bigger entries in the MCU.

Here is everything we know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 and its impact on the MCU.

Contents

The show is set to premiere on August 17, 2022 on Disney Plus.

Unlike many other MCU shows, She-Hulk will not see the first two episodes drop on the premiere date. Only the first 30-minute episode will be available on August 17. The nine episode run will conclude on October 12, 2022.

She-Hulk cast

Tatiana Maslany, best known for her portrayal of multiple characters on the show Orphan Black, will be playing the titular hero in the show.

Other prominent newcomers will include Ginger Gonzaga, playing Jennifer Walters’ friend Nikki Ramos, and Jameela Jamil of the Good Place, playing antagonist Titania.

Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the MCU since 2012, will return in the role. In the comics, Banner and Walter are cousins, and she gains her super powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner.

Tim Roth will also return to the MCU in the role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination, while Benedict Wong returns as the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

Rumored cast members have included Jason Segel as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but those have not yet been confirmed by Disney or Marvel.

She-Hulk plot

The two trailers for She-Hulk have mainly focused on Jennifer Walters’ journey.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.”

With multiple villains confirmed to be appearing in the series, fans are speculating whether the show will be an adventure-of-the-week style show where She-Hulk will deal with a new antagonist or court case each week.

She-Hulk was also confirmed to be able to break the fourth wall in the second trailer, making her the first MCU hero to do so. The cast and crew have confirmed that this ability will have specific ramifications for the plot.