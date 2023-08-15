What time is Depp v Heard on Netflix?

Depp v Heard, a new Netflix documentary series chronicling the infamous “trial by TikTok”, is about to drop – so, here’s what time it’ll be available to stream.

Last year, millions – if not billions – were glued to screens across the world as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard was livestreamed online, with the trial racking up 83.9 million hours in total.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had filed a lawsuit concerning a Washington Post op-ed Heard had written in which she said she’d become a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Jurors unanimously ruled in favor of Depp, though he was also found liable in one matter of defamation, with Heard being awarded $2 million.

Depp v Heard reexamines the trial, looking at not only the testimonies, but the vocal response and commentary online – so, here’s what time it will drop on Netflix.

Depp v Heard will be available to stream on Netflix on August 16, 2023.

All three episodes will drop on the streaming platform at the same time. As for what time the docu-series will be added, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Directed by BAFTA nominee Emma Cooper, the series “examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok,” as per the official synopsis.

“Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

The documentary itself has already been the subject of controversy, as it aired in the UK on Channel 4 earlier this year. The Guardian wrote: “The idea that a case like this is normal and acceptable as entertainment fodder was bleak then, and remains bleak today. Depp v Heard tries to distance itself from the machine, occasionally hinting that there is something wrong, but in the end, it becomes only another cog, whirring away.”

Rolling Stone also wrote: “Depp v. Heard will provide some valuable context for those trial-watchers who were swayed by social media, though it’s far from the definitive docuseries on the case of John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard.”

Depp v Heard comes to Netflix on August 16. You can also check out our other Netflix coverage here.