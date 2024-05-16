Marvel ignites Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 speculation after revealing Dazzler series

Deadpool 3 is two months away, and thanks to a new Marvel announcement, Taylor Swift Dazzler rumors have riled back up.

With Deadpool and Wolverine due on screens this July, Marvel has announced a new four-part comic series for Dazzler — a character that Taylor Swift is rumored to play in the new movie.

While the series is set to introduce an entirely new storyline and host of characters, some fans think the release of the comics is suspiciously timed.

“Hmm… I wonder why they’re dropping a Dazzler mini-series right after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine…” one fan posted on X/Twitter with a GIF of Swift. A second agreed: “Yeeeah it’s def gonna be Taylor Swift for the Deadpool and Wolverine movie won’t it?”

“Marvel is desperate for a solo female X-man book to catch on,” a third fan weighed in.

“Just announce Taylor Swift as the role. She’s gonna bring a lot of fans who aren’t into the MCU into the MCU world,” a fourth wrote.

In a press statement, Marvel’s Jason Loo explained: “Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour! Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she’s facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she’s not going down without a fight.

“Get ready to sing along to some new, original songs off of her new album!” Loo added. “Some of them may be about her exes.”

Swift it known for writing songs inspired by her previous relationships, and is also currently embarking on an epic world tour with her Eras show.

As of writing, it’s currently unknown if Swift will actually appear in Deadpool 3. Despite the rumors, she isn’t a confirmed cameo for the movie. Although Dazzler is the most popular character choice for Swift, other rumors imagine her as Lady Deadpool, a female variant of Wade Wilson.

While fans will have to wait until Deadpool and Wolverine’s release date of July 26 to find out for sure, Dazzler’s solo story comic books will be released on September 18.

