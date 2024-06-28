Dune director finally reacts to Deadpool 3’s “horrific” popcorn bucket

Deadpool & Wolverine’s marketing perhaps peaked with its popcorn bucket, but the director of Dune believes it still hasn’t topped the most infamous one.

The shockingly lewd tie-in merch for the upcoming MCU film was revealed to shocked fans at the end of May. The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket, often photographed dripping with butter, depicts a Wolverine with a gaping mouth, ready to be stuffed with popcorn.

Fans are obviously in on the meme, with many celebrating how it represents Deadpool & Wolverine‘s crude humor, while other die-hard fans even turn it into an action figure.

But Dune director Denis Villeneuve isn’t as impressed by it, joking with Canadian entertainment outlet Etalk that Deadpool 3’s crass popcorn bucket didn’t even come close to topping the infamous “wormussy.”

“They are tremendously jealous of our bucket, and they are doing their best to try to bring something horrific to the world. But the Dune bucket is unmatchable, I think,” Villeneuve said.

The popcorn bucket debate doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, too. While ornate popcorn buckets have always been collectibles for fans attending theme parks like Disney World, they’ve become prominent for movie fans as an add-on for theaters to sell.

Following the success of Dune’s Sand Worm popcorn bucket, a number of other buckets and associated merchandise have been released, including Inside Out 2 emotions buckets and Despicable Me 4 cup holders.

But right now, Dune and Deadpool & Wolverine’s popcorn buckets are head-to-head in terms of just sheer bizarre fan appeal. And while he thinks the Dune bucket was better, Villeneuve doesn’t hate what Deadpool 3 did.

“I’m not saying I don’t like the bucket,” he said. “I’m just saying it was difficult to beat the Dune bucket.”

