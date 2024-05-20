Is Deadpool & Wolverine suitable for kids? Age rating explained

With Deadpool & Wolverine seeing the two violent Marvel heroes join the MCU, many may be taking that as a sign the film is appropriate for kids.

Deadpool and Wolverine, in their respective films, have leaned heavily into a marketing style focusing on the adult-oriented nature of their action. Their solo outings have been much more violent and explicit than typical Marvel hero fare.

The MCU, on the other hand, has kept affairs mostly family-friendly, sticking to a PG-13 rating. MCU films to date have been so by the numbers that the critically panned Eternals made headlines just by having what many regarded as the MCU’s first sex scene.

Article continues after ad

There’s a clear divide between what the Deadpool films have been and what the MCU projects are targeting. So is the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine the type of popcorn movie you should bring the kids to?

Is Deadpool & Wolverine suitable for kids?

Deadpool & Wolverine is most certainly not suitable for kids, but Marvel has made that clear for a while now.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Marvel Don’t let the cute dog fool you. Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t targeting a kid’s audience.

All the way back in 2022, director Shawn Levy confirmed Deadpool 3 is incredibly violent and explicit. Speaking with Collider, he referred to Deadpool & Wolverine as “in your face and hardcore.”

It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t a film meant for the whole family, let alone kids. The previous Deadpool films reveled in their over-the-top violence, language, and content.

Article continues after ad

The Deadpool films have an already impressive track record for violence. The first film was even marketed on this, with a special announcement trailer reassuring fans that, yes, it would be rated R.

Considering Deadpool & Wolverine is also lining up to be the longest Deadpool movie ever, it’s likely to be filled to the brim with more of the language and violence fans love.

What will Deadpool & Wolverine be rated?

Deadpool & Wolverine has not officially been rated yet, but it is targeting (and almost certainly will receive) an R-rating.

Disney/Marvel Deadpool and Wolverine will probably not see its leads sort their differences with a polite chat.

Deadpool & Wolverine would be the first MCU movie to carry an R-rating, but not the first Marvel movie to do so. The previous Deadpool films and 2017’s Logan were both rated R, and those films used every inch of leeway that provided to create violent set pieces filled with non-stop action.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine showcase that knack for violence cranked up to 11. The titular characters are clearly due for a massive fight, and both are repeatedly shot, stabbed, and wounded in the trailer.

The film also appears to be leaning heavily into explicit language. Deadpool & Wolverine’s first trailer is ceremoniously rung in with its new “Let’s F***ing Go” catchphrase, which is dropped multiple in its first full trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine may not be suitable for kids, but those of us who are grown can finally see it in theaters on July 26. While you’re waiting, you can check out every Deadpool & Wolverine cameo we know about so far or read up on why the first Deadpool 3 trailer had everyone talking about feet.