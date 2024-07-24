How to get your hands on the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets

As the new movie gets ready to wow audiences in theaters, here’s how you can get your hands on the infamous Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets.

While most viewers are excited about seeing the endless cameos and Easter eggs stuffed inside Deadpool & Wolverine, some are wondering how they can get their hands on the movie’s merchandise.

Unlike more traditional films, the upcoming Marvel movie is selling a semi-inappropriate popcorn bucket. Rather fitting for the Deadpool franchise, don’t you think?

But, how can you purchase one of these pails and how did they even come to be? Here’s everything we know.

Where can you get the popcorn bucket?

You can only buy the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket at AMC Theaters.

Advertised as being designed by Deadpool himself, the popcorn bucket is shaped like Wolverine‘s head. It comes complete with his iconic yellow comic book costume and mask.

The bucket features Wolverine’s open mouth, with tongue, perfect to hold some buttery goodness (or any other snacks you’d like) for your showing.

Along with the Wolverine bucket, fans can also purchase the theatre’s one-of-a-kind Headpool popcorn holder. This is modeled after one of the Deadpool variants featured in the film.

According to AMC’s website, the Wolverine bucket can hold an order of large popcorn and retails for $29.99. Headpool is more expensive, priced at $39.99.

Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket explained

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket was heavily inspired by the outlandish sandworm bucket modeled after the creatures in Dune.

X: @3CFILMSS/Warner Bros.

Although Dune 2’s marketing team tried to sell the popcorn vessel as a fun way for audiences to consume their snacks, it was quickly likened to a fleshlight thanks to it’s popularity on social media.

Despite being seen as inappropriate by some fans, the Dune 2 bucket quickly sold out during the movie’s opening weekend.

Ironically, the sandworm fleshlight popcorn was also sold only through AMC Theatres. It’s not surprising, then, that the theater chain would want to replicate their success with the most anticipated superhero movie of the summer.

A new bucket has arrived

Just before the release of the film, Cineworld and Regal Cinemas revealed they would be selling a Babypool popcorn bucket and drink holder.

It’s an intricate design depicting another of the Merc with a Mouth’s variants, and it’s adorable. Babypool is pretty self-explanatory: he’s a baby version of Deadpool, duh! The character has appeared in various Deadpool comics and will be part of the Deadpool Corps in the new movie.

It comes with a capacity of 40 ounces of soda and 105 ounces of popcorn, which is, frankly, huge.

The new vessel will be $39.99 without snacks or $49.99 with added snacks at Regal chains. It’s available in the UK at Cineworld theaters, and is priced at £34.99 on its own. Or, for an extra £10 you can add a large drink and large sweet or salted popcorn.

Are there other Deadpool & Wolverine promotional foods?

Other Deadpool & Wolverine promotional foods include several themed drinks and a specific kind of popcorn.

Certain AMC Theatres are offering ceramic mugs featuring the titular characters and a GRIPPR cup with a mystery topper.

For drinks, moviegoers 21 years or older can purchase fun alcoholic beverages connected to the film. There’s the Do-Over (a sweet strawberry drink) or The Crossover (a sharp orange drink), both made with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin.

AMC Theatres/Marvel

They are also offering non-alcoholic themed beverages such as the Coca-Cola Chimichanga Chaser and the Fanta Pina-Claw-Da.

And, if you’re looking for something else to fill your Wolverine or Headpool popcorn bucket with, AMC is offering a Deadpool Double-Take shareable combo which features an order of Nashville Hot gourmet popcorn, regular popcorn, two large shareable candies, and two large drinks.

The theater is advertising this combination as the perfect snack tray to share with your bestie as you watch Deadpool and Wolverine cement their new friendship through violence and humor.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26.

