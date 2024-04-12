TV & Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine will get a “crude” popcorn bucket similar to Dune’s

Eleni Thomas
A still of Deadpool20th Century Studios

In the wake of Dune 2’s instantly iconic Shai-Hulud popcorn bucket, a Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket will be released alongside the movie, with MCU boss Kevin Feige promising it will be “intentionally crude.”

New footage for Deadpool & Wolverine aired at the recent CinemaCon event, with other details about the upcoming MCU film also trickling in as a result. 

Of all the new details, one particular reveal that has been getting major attention online is the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine will be getting its very own popcorn bucket design, with MCU boss Kevil Feige teasing that it will be an “intentionally crude” design.

Adding to the fourth wall aspect to the titular character, Feige also added that the popcorn bucket will be designed by Deadpool himself. Given this, fans have already begun flooding the internet, offering up their picks for what the bucket could be. 

An almost unanimous consensus that the bucket will be something involving the character’s private parts or similarly provocative. After all, the contentious Dune 2 popcorn bucket has now become synonymous with the release of the sequel.

Back in February, Ryan Reynolds teased that a Deadpool popcorn bucket would be on the way, however, Feige’s new comments hint that the bucket will be one to look out for when the movie does debut.

With Deadpool & Wolverine the only major MCU film to release in 2024, it appears the coming is committed to go all in on the Merc with a Mouth.

When the bucket is eventually revealed we’ll be sure to keep you updated on its design and how to get your hands on it.

