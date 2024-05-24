Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms major It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo

In a move that surprises probably nobody, Ryan Reynolds has confirmed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney will have a cameo in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be one of the biggest box office hits of the year and the first film of 2024 to have a $100 million opening weekend. But all anyone really wants to talk about are all the Deadpool 3 cameos, which now include Ryan Reynold’s close friend, Rob McElhenney.

The news comes from the latest episode of Welcome to Wrexham, in which Reynolds revealed he and McElhenney had to have meetings about the Wrexham Football Club on the set of Deadpool 3.

During those meetings, McElhenney filmed a super secret cameo for the upcoming MCU film, which was only teased during the episode. Any footage is completely obscured and heavily blurred so as not to spoil the potential cameo.

There’s no real indicator of who the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star could be playing in Deadpool & Wolverine, though the options are seemingly limitless. The most obvious choice, considering the seemingly abrupt filming shown on Wrexham, would be an agent of the TVA, the bureaucratic organization from Loki that patrols the ever-diverging timeline.

But it is also a film filled with multiverse hijinks and variations galore. There is always the possibility that McElhenney is somehow playing an alternate version of Deadpool — or, perhaps, even Wolverine.

Fans will have to wait to find out either way. Reynolds refused to comment on the nature of McElhenney’s cameo as well, saying: “Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around.”

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary following the Wrexham Association Football Club, which Reynolds and McElhenny became co-owners of in 2020. The series, which is now airing its third season on FX, has been a critical darling, with much of its marketing built around Reynolds and McElhenney’s love for the sport.

Deadpool & Wolverine will slash into theaters July 26. While you’re waiting, you can read all about Deadpool 3’s film rating or why fans are so convinced Taylor Swift will cameo in Deadpool 3.